One more time, Rockstar games is giving us the possibility of get GTA $ 500,000 free for GTA Online, which will be of great help to us to continue living surrounded by luxury in the city of Los Santos. Although, after learning about the new content that has arrived in GTA Online with the this week’s updateWe can now confirm that all GTA Online players can claim the $ 500,000, in addition to $ 100,000 with Prime Gaming.

On the one hand, GTA Online players who have linked their Prime Gaming accounts with the Rockstar Games Social Club will be able to redeem GTA $ 100,000 this week for free. Relating to how to get free GTA $ 500,000 for GTA Online, it will be as simple as log in to the game during this week. We remind you that the money will arrive in your Maze Bank account within 72 hours after logging in after December 2.

With giving season now in full swing, enjoy a special GTA $ 500K gift!

Finally, we remind you that in addition to being able to get free GTA $ 500,000 for GTA Online and 100K thanks to Prime Gaming, with this week’s update you can get other gifts such as the Still Slipping Friend t-shirt, as well as bonuses, discounts and much more .