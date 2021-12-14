Enter as a new player in Dead by daylight Today it can be done uphill due to the huge amount of blood points that must be invested to level up each of the characters. It is precisely for this reason that today we want to give you some advice about how to get blood points quickly in Dead by Daylight. There are several ways to do it and none is more appropriate than another, but doing them all at the same time will earn you so many points that you will not be able to believe it. Read on to find out the best ways to get blood points quickly so you can level up all those outstanding characters.

Complete the daily rituals: Each day a new ritual is proposed to you that you can complete to obtain some additional points, accumulating up to a maximum of three.

Always play with an active challenge: the missions of the Tome of The Archives give us easy points for completing objectives during the games. Never forget to have an active mission when you start each game.

Always use an offering of points: If you don't have cakes or streamers at your disposal (which grant 100% bonus points), use smaller offerings to score some extra points in each game.

As a survivor, use Let's Live Forever: David King's teachable perk Let's Live Forever allows you to earn an additional 25% points for each safe drop or protection hit received up to a maximum of 100%.

As a killer, use Barbecue and Chili: The Cannibal's teachable perk (Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre) allows you to score an additional 25% points for each hang of a different survivor up to a maximum of 100%.

Pay attention to events and promotional codes: Dead by Daylight regularly activates themed events or offers codes to redeem in its in-game store that offer us the possibility of obtaining more points than usual.

Dead by Daylight regularly activates themed events or offers codes to redeem in its in-game store that offer us the possibility of obtaining more points than usual. Redeem Iridescent Shards: In the Shrine of Secrets you can acquire perks with iridescent shards. If you buy a perk that you already have unlocked, you will be compensated with 150,000 blood points. A quick way to get a lot of points.

