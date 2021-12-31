All Pokémon fans are into the Sinnoh remakes, so today we will tell you in detail about how you can get Chimchar, Turtwig and Piplup. In Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, Studio ILCA has gone to great lengths to recreate a faithful reinvention of the classic 2006 titles.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, despite being faithful adaptations, the developer has also brought some modern features to the Gen IV remakes. One of those new additions is the ability for players to obtain Sinnoh’s initial three without having to use the trade mechanic.

This guide will explain how you can easily get Chimchar, Turtwig, and Piplup in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl. In previous generations, some players were so desperate for each initial that they would restart the game multiple times only to swap each one with their main save file from a second console.

It was either that or use online trading to connect with other players. In the Gen IV remakes, Studio ILCA has made this much easier for fans. Trainers must first complete the main game and unlock the National Pokédex before heading to the Great Underground.

After defeating Cynthia and becoming the new Champion of Sinnoh, players must complete their Sinnoh Dex by seeing all 150 Pokémon. Go to Sandgem Town and talk to Professor Rowan to unlock the National Pokédex. Now that you have the National Dex, use your Explorer Kit to access the Grand Underground. Chimchar, Turtwig, and Piplup will now start spawning in underground caverns in special locations, as explained below.

Where to find Chimchar in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl

Trainers searching for Chimchar can find the fire starter at various locations in the Great Underground. But this is the fastest way to find the ‘mon.

Travel to the combat area on the map located in northeast Sinnoh. The post-game location can be accessed after defeating the Elite Four. Use your explorer kit item after you arrive and scroll down. Once in the caverns, head north until you find Lava Hideaway (it looks like a red square on the map). Enter the Hideaway and search for the starter in the overworld. If you don’t see the Pokémon, just turn around and leave the room to reload it. Go back inside again and again until you see Chimchar. Once it spawns, walk towards it to trigger a battle where you can finally catch it.

Where to get Turtwig in the Great Underground

Unlike Chimchar, players will need to go back to the beginning of the game to find the Grass type. Turtwig is fairly easy to find as it is available in so many rooms.

After unlocking the National Pokédex, travel to Jubilife City or Twinleaf Town. Use your scout kit item to drop in below. Immediately look for the square on the map that is divided in half with green and blue – this is Fountain Spring Cave’s hideout. Like Chimchar, players must go in and out of the room if they don’t see it. Just go in and out of Spring Cave until Turtwig eventually spawns. The starter Pokemon has a spawn rate percentage at the bottom, so it can sometimes take a few minutes to an hour for them to spawn. It is just random.

Where to find Piplup

Piplup is on Hideaways that have water as their theme. The ‘mon can be found quite easily given that it spawns in a handful of rooms.