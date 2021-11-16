Users who have LG televisions have a good promotion to take advantage of these months. And it is that from today they will be able to redeem up to three free months of Apple TV + to enjoy all the content that this platform offers. In this article we collect the requirements and steps to activate this offer.

Apple TV + service has been available for a while on major TV models and devices such as Chromecast, Fire TV, and more. Apple offers all its exclusive content in the form of an app for Smart TVs, and also through its own Apple TV system. Now We can obtain this service for free for three months on LG televisions.

Requirements to get Apple TV + on LG TVs

To qualify for this offer, our LG TV must have the webOS 3.5 or higher operating system installed. This means that we can enjoy this advantage if our television was marketed from 2016 onwards and if it has 4K or 8K resolution. If we comply with this, we will only need to register for the promotion. We will have to do it before February 13, 2022.

To sign up for the promotion, simply We must follow the steps that appear in the banner of the LG Content Store offer on our television, that is, the manufacturer’s app store. It is possible that the advertising also appears in the menu of our television, so we will only have to select it.

The offer is only valid for those who have an Apple ID with a verified payment method and who do not have an active subscription to Apple TV +, that is, only for new users.

On Apple TV + we will find great series and films exclusive to the platform, such as ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘See’, or the adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s novel, ‘Fundación’. This offer comes weeks after the Apple TV + app landed on LG TVs. From the block they have a specific website to find out if our TV is compatible with this app.