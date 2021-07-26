How to get $ 200,000 free for GTA Online thanks to the new update

While rumors and leaks about the GTA 6 release date continue to appear, Rockstar Games gives us the possibility of getting $ 200,000 free for GTA Online, which will help us to continue living surrounded by luxury in the city of Los Santos and more after knowing the new content that has arrived in GTA Online with the new update that has brought back more players than ever thanks to Los Santos Tuner, their fun new activities and the increased mods for different cars.

As indicated Rockstar games Through the official Twitter account, all GTA Online players will be able to get $ 200,000 free for GTA Online as long as they complete a specific activity that we are going to comment on below, so that you can get the free money for GTA Online. as fast as possible. In addition, you can also get a shirt for your character, as long as you complete all the steps before August 2, 2021.

Complete a 100% Theft Style Contract, from planning to getting the final job done.

Upon completion, within 72 hours after August 2, you will receive the $ 200,000 and the white Born x Raised T-shirt.

This amount of money is not very large, so if you are interested in getting more money, do not hesitate to stop by our guide where we explain how to get money in GTA V Online quickly and efficiently.