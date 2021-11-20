How to fully exploit your Xbox X / S console in 10 steps

If you have an Xbox X or S console, then you will want to exploit it to the fullest, play at a distance, save energy, customize the start and more; We tell you how to raise the level of your console in 10 steps.

1. Use the Xbox mobile app

The Xbox app for Android or iOS is essential to take advantage of your console. You can configure your console from the app, it also gives you access to your friends and chat. In addition, it allows you to choose games and trigger downloads remotely, and offers access to screenshots and game videos captured from your Xbox for easy sharing.

2. Don’t waste energy

If you want to save energy when using your console Xbox Go to Settings> General> Power & Start Mode, here you can decide how long it should be idle for the console to turn off. You can also choose between Instant On and Power Save in Power mode. AND if you want to control your console remotely, turn it on with voice commands and get into action as quickly as possible choose Instant-On, it will be faster and you will save energy.

3. Customize the startup and configure the screen

To customize the home screen, press the View button (the one on the left that looks like two windows) and the Customize Home settings will appear. You can choose colors, backgrounds and even themes. In Theme & Motion, you can select light or dark themes, or have things change automatically based on the time of day.

To configure the display and take full advantage of the capabilities of your console, go to Settings> General> TV & Display Options, where you will find everything from the settings of resolution up to refresh rate and HDR calibration.

4. Customize your control down to the last button

You can configure your control preferences to dictate what you want each button to do, reverse the controls or change the intensity of the vibration. To choose this, go to Settings> Devices and Connections and choose Accessories and Configure.

You have the option to save multiple profiles with different control schemes, so you can configure a special layout for shooters and another for flight simulators, for instance.

5. Link your special control to your profile

If you have a favorite control, you don’t want to share it or you want to save a few seconds with an automatic login then you need to link your control to your profile, so when you turn on your control, the console Xbox it will start automatically. For this, use the control that you want to link and go to Settings> Account> Login, Security and access key, look for the option This controller starts session.

6. Take screenshots and videos or disable the function

You can adjust the capture settings by going to Settings> Preferences> Capture & Share. There set game video duration to capture, quality, where to save and if you want to upload clips to the cloud to easily access them from the mobile app Xbox.

If you are not interested in captures, it is worth disabling them completely by setting Allow game captures by giving click Do not capture.

7. Use your old controls

Did you know that you can use any old driver from Xbox One with your new console? They are easy to link, just press and hold the small circular button next to the USB port on your console. Xbox until the power button starts flashing, then press and hold the small circular button on the top of the controller Xbox One until the Xbox button start to blink. When it stops flashing, they are in sync and ready to go.

8. Play your old Blu-rays on your Xbox Series X

Your Xbox Series X can function as a 4K Blu-ray playereven though you don’t have the required app installed by default. But, you can download it at Microsoft Store.

To do this, simply insert a Blu-ray disc and the console will ask you to download the app while it directs you to the store Microsoft. And if you have a decent home theater setup, head over to Settings> Devices and Connections> Blu-ray and turn on Let my receiver decode audio.

9. Control your Xbox with Alexa or the Google Assistant

To control your Xbox console with voice commandsGo to Settings> Devices and Connections> Digital Assistants. Turn on Enable digital assistants, and then follow the instructions to get started with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

After setup, you can ask the Google Assistant or Alexa to turn your Xbox on and off, start specific games, pause movies and other things.

10. Play remotely on your Xbox X and S console

You can play games on your Xbox Series X or Series S remotely from an Android phone or tablet, or on an iPhone or iPad, which is very useful if someone else is sick of you hogging the big TV.

To set it up, go to Settings> Devices & Connections, and check the box to enable Remote Features on your Xbox. You should also set the power mode under General> Power & Startup Mode to Instant On. When you’re done, open the mobile app on your phone or tablet and click on My Library> Consoles and Click Connect under your Xbox Series X or S.

Ready! You already know how to make the most of your Xbox X and S console, to save power, customize startup, play remotely, and even play Blu-ray.