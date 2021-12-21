In addition to Dota 2 error 193, there is also one known as error 127 which has given several inconveniences to a large number of users. This problem seems to be related to glitches in the game files that cannot be executed properly.

Of course, this is one of those errors that does not allow you to even start Dota 2, so it can be serious for you if you are a user who spends a lot of time on the title and wants to advance to become a professional. However, in our complete guide to Dota 2 we have found the solution to this so that you can get rid of error 127 and perhaps other glitches that are being generated.

Define Launch Parameters in Dota 2

Although this is an action they can normally do the most advanced Dota 2 playersIf your game has problems, you can also use it to repair any bugs. For this, it is necessary to configure the Configuration Parameters as follows:

Go to Steam .

. Walk into “Library”.

Select the “Properties” from Dota 2.

from Dota 2. Click on “General”.

Write “-safe” in “Launch Parameters”.

in Press “Accept”.

By doing this you have to restart Steam and apply the next step of the process.

Verify integrity of Game Files in Dota 2

After doing the above, try don’t start the game yet, since it is necessary to perform this configuration:

To open Steam.

Right click in the game title.

in the game title. Click on “Properties”.

To select “Local Files”.

Hit “Verify Integrity of Game Files” .

. Wait and “Accept”.

Once this is done, you can try to open Dota 2 to test if it works properly. If all goes well, do not start a game, exit the game and enter the Dota 2 Properties again to make sure you remove the code “-safe” in “Launch Parameters” and accept. Restart Steam again and you can continue playing as you did before. By applying these steps your Dota 2 should stop displaying errors such as 127 or error 193.

