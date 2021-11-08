We tell you several ways to solve this problem in Apple headphones.

AirPods are a perfect and almost indispensable complement if you want to enjoy music and videos with good audio quality, especially if you are carrying an iPhone or iPad in your hands. But, as with any electronic device, malfunctions or malfunctions may arise. One of the most common is AirPods distortion, which perhaps is possible to fix.

We are going to propose two options to solve this bug that worsens the user experience, to such an extent that it forces you to stop using them. If you think these headphones still have a lot of life left, it’s worth a try.

How distortion manifests itself in headphones

You should know that the distortion is not a problem in itself, since the most suitable term for the failure is deviation. It is a measure that monitors the input and output of audio, through what is known as Total Harmonic Distortion. Measured by a percentage, the lower it is, the better the frequency and quality of the audio. The moment that figure shoots up, the sound quality is compromised, leading to an unnatural and very annoying experience.

Different is that the sound is choppy. It is very important to differentiate the type of sound that the headphones emit, since the solution lies in one or the other. And, in this case, the sound quality is still the highest, with the difference that it has interference or that it loses the connection.

If it’s the audio on the AirPods cuts out multiple times, you just have to unpair and re-pair the headphones, which you can quickly do from Settings. If you enter the section “Bluetooth“, you can search for the device and unpair it in”Skip device“A highly recommended step is to restart the iPhone so that the change is complete. Reconnect them and there should be no disconnection problem.

Clean the AirPods to fix the problem quickly

The first step in trying to end the AirPods problem is through cleaning the earphones of the AirPods. Being placed in the ears, they can be filled with dirt or sweat if you use it for sports. All of this gets into the structure, hampering its performance. To do this, you have to use a damp cloth or paper to clean the entire area that the ear occupies. Don’t use liquidsas it would damage the device completely.

However, remember that the AirPods Pro come with pads that can be changed, an important detail. In any case, it is advisable to clean both devices frequently. The modus operandi to clean the AirPods is that you pass the cloth slightly dampened with running water and dry it with another dry, lint-free cloth.

Let them dry completely and do not put them on or put them in the case until then. If you want to clean the grates, take a few Cotton swabs to remove wax or any stain.

How to fix distortion by resetting the AirPods

Hopefully that should be enough to fix the distortion. However, if after doing all that procedure correctly and there is still a faulty audio output. You can try a second solution, which basically consists of resetting the AirPods completely, so that it can be set up again from scratch. All you have to do is the following:

Put the AirPods in their box. Wait for at least 30 seconds and open the case lid without removing the AirPods. On the iPhone, go to Settings, “Bluetooth”. Find your AirPods in the list of available devices and click on the information button that will appear with a “i” on the right. Choose “Forget this device“and confirm the action. Close the lid of the AirPods again for at least another 30 seconds. Open the lid keeping the AirPods inside. Hold down the back box button until the light blinks white. With your iPhone in hand and unlocked, follow the AirPods pairing process, which in a few moments should have been enabled.

With this method and the previous one, it should be enough to avoid having to buy new AirPods or go to technical service.

