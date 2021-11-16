The photos and videos published daily on Instagram show a great level of creativity on the part of their creators. If you have motivated yourself to create your own content and add your original and impressive touch, you can achieve it with the use of filters. To learn to find and use the best existing filters, keep reading, here we will explain its procedure.

What is the procedure to be able to activate the Instagram filters on your mobile?

Stories on Instagram are here to stay, since millions of people watch them and others spend a lot of time producing them. This has led the application to generate functions that add details such as the date of the day in a photograph, to the content that you are going to publish.

That image you can use it in a direct message that you send to a friend or in creating a story. In both cases, you can take advantage of the editing tools that the application has to improve its quality.

To activate the filters on Instagram, you just have to enter the application of your phone and locate the camera. Then you must take a photo to apply the filter, on your screen you will see the filters section and you must slide it to the left to see all the options you have. When you choose one, you can try it to see if you like it and want to use it.

How can you save the filter your friend used on his Instagram story?

In this platform we can see a great variety of interesting publications that become popular, effects can be used in these images and nifty filters that make the scene surprising. Also, if a friend used a filter that caught your eye, you can save it to your device.

In order to do this you must locate the story in question and click on the arrow icon representing the download symbol. This will save it between the filters you already have and use it when you prefer it.

You can repeat this procedure every time you see a filter that captivates you. You just have to know that if the filter designer is one of your followers, every time he makes a creation it will go to your account. The good thing about this is that, if you don’t like it, you can delete it.

How can you use a filter saved in your Instagram story?

Instagram stories can use face filters to enhance your appearance, distort it, or add an element. Unlike other effects, face filters must be saved in your application before you can use them.

If you already have the download you want among your tools, you just have to press the camera icon and locate at the bottom of your screen between the different filters the one you want to use. Then, you must take the photo or video and test if the result is to your liking.

What should you do to enter the filter gallery on Instagram?

The application has a series of filters that you can use from the beginning, however, if you want to use others that adapt more to your content or personality, you can enter the platform’s gallery.

That way, you can locate the best filters that are the trend of the moment. That will increase the number of followers because you can project yourself as someone updated. Which gives you the opportunity for many more people to look at your brand.

To enter the gallery you must go to the camera section and locate the filtersOnce there, move your finger to the left until you reach the end, where you will find a magnifying glass. In that magnifying glass you can explore the different filters in the gallery, these are classified by category. Now, if you find it tedious to see so many options, you can place the category you want in the magnifying glass and it will give you the options it has.

How can you search for an Instagram filter if you don’t know its name?

Each filter that you see in the application appears on the top side of the screen with the name of the creator. So if a friend uses a design from this person but you don’t follow it, you can search for it alone looking at the name of the filter and its designer. You can use this data in the browser to download it.