Many people don’t care about the car’s windshield wipers … until a problem occurs, which can lead to an accident.

How long ago did you check and did you last change the windshield wiper? Do you fill it with water?

If you have glasses, surely you use a wipe often to clean them, and you make sure that the wipe is clean so that it does not leave traces. The car moon is like our glasses, and the windshield wipers are what guarantee us a correct visibility.

Our colleague Rodrigo Fersainz has published in Auto Bild a complete report upon how to maintain, change and refill the windshield wipers. We recommend reading it, because here we are going to see only the most important points.

The ‘wiper’, ejector or windshield washer It must always be ready, because if it does not have liquid, or does not drag correctly, it can prevent cleaning a bird droppings, a bit of mud, a branch that has fallen on the moon, in a place where you cannot stop.

Experts Recommend do not use water instead of windshield washer fluid, for various reasons.

Water freezes or zero degrees, an easy temperature to reach in Spain in autumn and winter, plugging the duct. While the specialized liquid holds colder.

What’s more water does not clean dirt, produces stains when mixed with dust, and tends to carry lime and cause oxidation, which in the long run spoils the mechanism in the long run.

The homemade soap and water mixtures They also do not work well, because they can generate too much foam, bad odors, burn the tires, etc.

Therefore, It is advisable to use specialized liquid for windshield wipers, which is also cheap: a 5-liter bottle it only costs 3.95 euros.

Renewing the liquid is simple, since the bottle where it must be added is always in sight, in the engine area.

Must check the rubber of the wipers often, to leave it clean, and check that it is not broken. The DGT recommends changing the tires every 6 months or a year.