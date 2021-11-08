If something has gone wrong in Windows 11, sometimes it is better to reset from scratch and start over …

Windows 11 It has been with us for a few weeks now, and although it is not giving problems of crashes or major malfunctions, it does have a few performance issues.

From performance glitches with AMD Ryzen processors, which it already fixed, to issues with some submenus, interface changes that many users don’t like, etc., Windows 11 is still far from perfect.

In computing, when something doesn’t work, sometimes the best solution is to start from scratch. So let’s see How can we factory reset Windows 11 in 30 seconds, to make it like new.

It is useful, for example, if something has gone wrong, and you cannot find the cause. Or there is a failure with an update.

You may also like factory reset Windows 11 because you want to sell the PC, and you want to erase all your personal data and your applications, before handing it over to someone else.

Factory reset Windows 11 in 30 seconds, It is very simple.

You just have to click on the Start button, on the taskbar, and then on the icon Setting.

Tap on System and in Recovery. Here you will see an option called Reset Equipment. Tap on that button:

It will then ask you if you want to keep your settings and applications, or delete everything.

If you just want fix windows 11, choose the first option. If you want to start from scratch or clean everything up to sell or transfer the equipment, choose Remove all.

Follow the onscreen instructions to reinstall windows 11, and you’ll get a clean, up-to-date version of Windows 11, ready to go.

It is a fast and efficient solution to serious problems of Windows 11, but it is highly recommended to make a backup copy of all your personal data first, in case a problem arises.

When it comes to resetting Windows, you better be safe …