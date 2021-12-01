The Windows operating system has long offered us the option of power play videos or music automatically When you connect the USB memory, so you can see just by plugging the memory everything in it.

But and How can you go about enabling this feature? If it is not enabled on your computer, here we will show you how to do it in different ways so that if for some reason one does not work, you can have more alternatives to achieve it. It should be noted to be careful with this automatic playback and check before opening the USB with some security software. Now let’s see how it’s done.

What are all the safe ways to activate autoplay?

In order to enable or disable automatic playback in Windows we have three options that will surely help us to activate this function, through the control panel we can find a route on how to do it and also this option lets us be more specific, with the so-called AutoPlay we can also enable this function and with the group policy editor, in this we can also find the way to activate automatic playback with the use of USB memory.

With each of these three types of methods that we will show you below each step in each of these methods:

With control panel

From the control panel we can activate the automatic playback function first we open the control panel, now you’ll Hardware and Sound, Here you look for the option that will be highlighted in green and says Automatic Play, here you can get options such as playing according to the type of file and what to do according to the device that is connected.

To do this you just have to activate the option ‘use autoplay for all media and devices’ then to finalize the configuration you do click on save.

From the ‘AutoPlay’ settings

To do it from AutoPlay or automatic playback from settings, the first thing you should do is go to start and then click on settings. Here we can see several options such as devices, accounts, phones, languages ​​and others we click on Devices.

Now we select the option AutoPlay or autoplay here we will be taught two configuration options to edit what you need.

The first is Removable drive and Memory card. In them we must choose the value we want to give it and change the default value. After modifying what you need, turn the autoplay switch from gray to blue and this function will be activated with all the features as you chose.

If you have Windows 10 pro use the policy editor

Like the automatic PC lock, this option is enabled for Windows 10 Pro and also for the Enterprise version. For this we must open the run window with the shortcut Windows + R then you copy the following gpedit.msc.

Equipment setup

Administrative Templates

Windows Components

Autoplay Policies

Click on “policy” disable autoplay.

Then a window will open we must activate the enabled box then below we select for what type of devices All the unitys and CD-ROM drives and removable drives. After selecting your option, click on accept to save the changes.

With these methods, for example, if you have a playlist on a USB memory, you can play it automatically.

What to do if your USB stick doesn’t open automatically?

Well, now if you want your USB to open automatically as soon as you connect it to the computer, you must follow these steps to make this happen

Now the first thing is enter Control Panel and then we enter the Hardware and Sound section now you are in Automatic Play, being here you choose the Removable drive option in the drop-down list Select open folder to see the files (file explorer) now at the bottom click OK to save changes.

Ready and thus having made this configuration and the USB will open automatically when you connect them to the computer