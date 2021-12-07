You may have a Google Home or Home Mini speaker in your house (even more than one). A connected and intelligent speaker that a few weeks ago saw a new model arrive in its catalog in the form of Nest Audio. These speakers hide tricks and secrets and one of them is the ability to be used as a Bluetooth speaker.

These connected speakers can be used at the same time as Bluetooth speakers in the traditional way. It means that we can use them as receivers and output of the audio that we send from a compatible device. And to enable Bluetooth reception on the Nest speaker on duty just follow a few simple steps.

Enable Bluetooth mode

In order to have this option we have to activate the option “Enable pairing mode”, a hidden section within Google Home to which we are going to detail how to get there.

First we must have the Google Home application installed on your phone, regardless of whether it is iOS or Android. Once inside, you must select that speaker (if you have several) that we want to configure as a Bluetooth receiver.

Within the menu of the selected speaker we enter the “Settings” located in the upper right area by pressing the icon in the form of a cogwheel. Before us a screen with numerous options and among all of them we have to locate “Paired Bluetooth Devices”. We must scroll down with our finger.

On the screen we will see that there are no synchronized Bluetooth devices, so we have to look at the lower left corner in the shortcut with the title “Enable bonding mode”. If we click on it, the speaker is activated in pairing mode and we can now synchronize it with the device with which we want to broadcast content.

In this way we can broadcast the content from the mobile, tablet, PC … to the speaker without having to use cables as if it were a conventional Bluetooth speaker and also without losing the capabilities as a smart speaker.

