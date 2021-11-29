When Instagram added the Stories section to its functions, it did so to maintain and attract more followers to its platform. In these publications you can upload a photo, a video and add a series of filters, effects, music, among other things. Yeah I know you uploaded a story and now you want to modify it, here we will tell you what options you have.

What kinds of configurations can be made on stories that have already been published?

It has happened to all of us that we make a publication and then we realize something was missing or that we didn’t like the changes we made. If this is your case, you should know that on Instagram the editing options for a story after it is published are limited.

So it is better to be aware of the details before uploading a material to be able to modify it and not regret after doing so. This does not mean that once a publication is made you cannot delete it. However, if you do, you will lose the comments and views you had.

Even so, when you upload a story, the application allows you to make some modifications that may be useful to you. You just have to learn to use it to take advantage of it.

Permissions for reactions and replies in messages

Most of the publications that exist on the platform generate a reaction, this has made people try to produce more content of higher quality. Its result has been so good that these publications can now be shared with other networks.

If you already have content in your stories section, you can modify the permissions for responses and reactions in messages, that is, you can authorize or not that people who see your story can comment or react to it.

This option when you activate it you can see what others think about your material; You can use this to know what things your followers may like for future productions.

If you want it to be saved in your gallery

If there is a story that you liked to the point that you want to keep it in your gallery files, you can do it from the settings. You just have to search your profile for the story you like or want to keep to make any changes in the future.

Then press the three horizontal dots that appear at the bottom of the screen and among the options that appear you must choose the history settings. In the pop-up window that appears you have all the editing options allowed for the stories already published. You must select save to gallery to be stored in the memory of your device.

Who is allowed to see it

The good thing about stories on Instagram is its versatility, since you can add effects, filters and music, which will give it the particularity you are looking for. Another thing that the platform allows you to do is select one or more stories as featured, so that they appear first.

When you post the story whether you have made it featured or not, you can choose who will be the lucky ones to see it. This option is very useful when you want to share an intimate moment with special people and you do not want it to be seen as advertising or a public event

To do this, you just have to do it from the history settings and choose the people from whom you will hide your content. As you can see, this process is not complicated, you just have to follow the steps that we mentioned.

How can you tag someone in your story if it has already been posted?

There are users who want to share a photo or video and tag the people who were at that time or dedicate them for some special reason. On Instagram for tag a friend, add an audio, text, filter to a material that you want to upload, you must do it before publishing it.

After you upload a content the platform it does not allow you to change it, the only way to do it is by deleting it and publishing again. So if you want to tag a friend after uploading a story unfortunately you can’t.

The only changes allowed by the application are the three that we discussed above and that we recommend that you learn to use it regularly in your publications.

What is the way in which you can add more stickers, brushes or Gifs to your story if you already published it?

As we have already told you, if you have already made a post in your story, the only changes you can make is to authorize the people who can see the story, allow comments or reactions and choose whether to save the content in your gallery.

Now, if you want to add the stickers, brushes or Gifs, you have to do it before uploading the content. Even at that time you can add many elements to your production, so you must be aware of the details you want to add.