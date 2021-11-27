Before developing this topic, it is necessary to know some terms and details that will help us better understand the reason for the question in the title. Kindle Fire is a device or tablet created by Amazon It works with a modified version of the Android system, owned by Google. Supports various formats such as TXT, PDF, DOC, DOCX, JPEG among others.

For its part, Google Docs is a word processor developed by Google that allows you to create and edit documents online. These are stored in Google Drive which is Google’s cloud storage service. These documents can be downloaded to the PC, sent by mail, or shared on the web.

Now, you cannot edit a document on the Kindle Fire from Google Docs because it is not possible to install the word processor on the tablet directly. It is necessary to use another path, a little longer, but no less effective. We’ll show you how here, so keep reading.

What are the main requirements to be able to edit Google documents on Kindle Fire?

Unable to install Google Playstore on Kindle FireFor this reason, neither Google Docs nor Google Drive can be downloaded directly to it to edit documents. We can use other avenues to achieve this.

USB port

The connectivity of the Kindle Fire can be through WIFI or USB port. This last resort can make the task of editing a Google Docs document easier on your tablet. The procedure is extremely simple and we do not need to download other third-party applications. You need to have a Google Drive account to access to Google Docs documents stored in the cloud and a computer with Internet access.

Using a computer

To do this using a laptop or desktop you need to download the Send to Kindle application from the Amazon official site. Once downloaded, install it on the PC following the system instructions. The Send to Kindle app supports virtually all formats text editing.

As an important note, it is necessary to emphasize that to do this, both the computer and the tablet must have an Internet connection. It is also recommended to update the applications of the Kindle Fire.

What methods can you use to start editing all your documents?

There are basically three methods to edit Google Docs on Kindle Fire. For this we will need a PC, although it can also be done from the mobile, and an internet connection, preferably WI-FI for the tablet.

Downloading the ‘Send to Kindle’ App on PC

The first step is download the Send to Kindle app from the official Amazon site. Then download the Google Docs document you want to edit from Google Drive and save it on your computer. Once saved, find it in the folder where you stored it and give it a click. With the right button of the mouse click send to Kindle and voila, you can edit it. Another option is to open the Send to Kindle application and paste or drag the document from your computer.

Using a USB port

Download the document you want to edit from Google Drive and store it on your computer. Then connect the Kindle Fire tablet to the PC via the USB port. Once the computer has read it, look for it in the connected devices and open it. Find the Documents folder and click it. Now locate the previously saved document on your computer and paste or drag it to this folder. Now the document will be on the Kindle Fire and you can edit it.

How to edit your Google documents on Kindle Fire via email?

To Kindle Fire users you are assigned an email address with the kindle.com extension from where the Send to Kindle application also works. Open your email as if you were writing a document and attach the Google Docs document you want to edit to it.

It is also possible to send this document from another device using the assigned email or ask a contact to send it to you from their own. For this, it is necessary that we have previously approved said contact.

An important detail is that you can edit a Google Docs document directly from the processor or from the Google Drive. For both cases it is necessary to have a Gmail account to log in.