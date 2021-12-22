How to do an enema at home and what risks does it have?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Anal enemas are more common than you think; however, they do have their precautions to consider. Learn how to do an enema at home the right way.

Last update: December 22, 2021

For various reasons, some people need to have an enema at home or anal enema to help clear the rectum of stool. This is part of the preparation for some medical procedures, as a method for relieve constipation or as a cleaning step before having anal sex.

In general, it is a common and recurring practice, but one that is still little is said, because it contains a taboo. Read on and learn everything you need to know about how to do an enema at home.

What is an enema?

Also known as anal shower or colon cleansing, an enema is a procedure in which large amounts of water are introduced under pressure through the anus, by a tube or pear. The fluid is then expelled, along with the stool, until it runs clear. At that time, the rectum, colon, and part of the small intestines are cleaned. “.

According to information from the Mayo ClinicThere are those who support that the use of enemas can help detoxify the body, increase energy and improve the immune system. However, there is no medical evidence to support such benefits.

Enemas can be a good way to help fight constipation, as they help relieve discomfort and facilitate the expulsion of stool. It is a recommended procedure for chronic constipated people, although it cannot be repeated too much, since the body tends to get used to it and normal peristalsis could slow down.

Types of enema

Enemas can be classified into two broad categories, according to their purpose. Some are indicated to be done at home, while others are exclusively for professional use.

It all depends on what and how they will be used. Learn to differentiate them in a simple way and to know for what situation it is advisable to use each of them.

Enemas can alleviate constipation, but the causes should always be sought later, to establish an appropriate treatment.

1. Cleansing enemas

Also called evacuating enemas, are the most frequent and common type of anal enemas. It is an enema that can be done without problems at home.

They are administered in order to cleanse the colon, rectum, and part of the intestines. of fecal matter that may be there. In this class of enemas, plain water or saline solutions are usually used.

Cleansing enemas are recommended in cases of constipation, to obtain stool samples, before a radiological examination of the rectum, or as a method of preparation for anal intercourse. Generally, the liquid is held for 2 to 3 minutes before it is completely expelled, and the procedure is repeated until the water runs clear and clean.

2. Retention enemas

The difference between enema cleaning and retention enema is that in the first, the patient evacuates the water almost immediately, while in the second he must retain the liquid for a period of less than 30 minutes. In this kind of enema medicines are usually given into the rectum mixed with the water, when they cannot be administered orally.

In addition to medicines, nutritional substances are often introduced. In both situations, the retention enema should be performed professionally to be sure that the doses are correct.

Before performing the retention enema, you must do a cleansing one. This, in order that the drugs supplied quickly reach the bloodstream.

How to do an enema at home correctly?

Each person can have their own way of performing an enema at home. From the instrument you will use for the enema to the pose that is most comfortable for you.

These are some general recommendations to perform a home enema in an easy and safe way that will be of great help when you are going to have this procedure done for the first time:

Choose your favorite tool: have the pharmacy enema or anal pear with which you will wash, previously disinfected . Fill it with lukewarm water: Remember to take care of the temperature so as not to generate a sudden or uncomfortable change once the liquid enters the body. Lubricate the plastic tip: with the help of petroleum jelly or a lubricant, Grease the tip of the tool with which you will perform the enema to facilitate its entry. Get into a comfortable position: Some of the most recommended are lying on your side with your legs bent, lying on your back with your legs towards your chest, or squatting. Gently insert the tip: Gently insert the tip of the enema or pear into the anus, being very careful not to generate aggressive movements. Open or press the tool: If it is a pharmacy enema, hang it 90 centimeters from the floor, lie on your side or on your back, and turn on the faucet to allow the water to enter. If you use a pear, the most comfortable thing is to squat down and press it gently. Wait a couple of minutes: stay in the chosen position and try to hold the water. Wait until you feel like evacuating. Repeat the wash: Repeat the enema 3-4 times until the water runs clear and clean. Remember not to introduce more than 250 milliliters of water for each enema.

Pears for home enemas are almost always standard sizes.

Risks and Precautions with Home Enemas

Although it is true that enemas are a very helpful procedure and that they can be performed in the comfort of your home, they should not be abused. Excessive use can bring health repercussions that end up damaging the intestinal flora.

Here are some precautions to get the most out of enemas and avoid taking unnecessary risks:

The use of coffee enemas or soapy water should be avoided as they irritate the intestine and can cause abdominal pain and discomfort.

as they irritate the intestine and can cause abdominal pain and discomfort. They are not recommended in situations where it is dangerous to increase intestinal peristalsis or natural bowel movements, such as appendicitis or intestinal perforation.

May be harmful in patients with fluid and electrolyte imbalance. For example, if there is kidney failure.

For example, if there is kidney failure. In some people, poor performance of an enema can cause nausea, abdominal pain, proctitis, or anal itching.

Doing an enema at home is a serious chore

After knowing the benefits and precautions of enemas, be careful when performing them so as not to run any type of risk. Remember not to abuse them and only use them when necessary.

If the main problem is constipation, look for natural alternatives first and then consider doing an eventual enema. See your doctor if constipation lasts longer than a week.

It might interest you …