These messages appear in the corner of your screen, sometimes accompanied by a sound so that you become aware of their presence. It happens both in new sites and in those that you have already been using, as well as in Google’s own services. Surely you have it without having requested it, so you can change this configuration at any time so that it stops notifying you about them from Windows from your computer or the browser, you can even do it from your Android and iOS mobile easily, especially if there are many or you are not interested.

On the other hand, you will not receive any navigation in incognito mode, which is a good solution if you want to navigate calmly without notifications or having to deactivate the function. If you don’t want them, we will tell you how you should make this possible.

How to deactivate

You can disable the notifications in Windows 10 and 11 from the operating system itself if you wish. It is much simpler than you imagine, and you can even configure them from this same site if you want to continue maintaining them, but want to disable any of its options or adapt it to your liking.

In Windows 10

If you want to disable Google Chrome notifications from your computer in Windows 10, you can do so by going to the dashboard Setting from your computer from the home screen. From there you will go to System. On the left side, you will go to Notifications and actions. There you will find different options related to notifications. You can directly disable notifications from apps and other senders by unchecking the box under Notifications. Later, you will have several options to configure them according to your requirements, such as if you want to show them on your lock screen, that they play sounds, that you receive tips and tricks while using Windows and many other options.

We are going to go more specifically to how to disable Chrome notifications, so we will go to the section get notifications from these senders and we look for the Google Chrome app. If you have that box checked, you will have to deactivate it from there. You can also click on the Chrome icon and turn off. If you have it active, you can activate or deactivate the notifications of the activity center or notification banners by checking the corresponding box or not. You can also hide content when on screen, remove or play sound, and more.

You can disable notifications in its action center if you open a Chrome window and type in its address bar chrome: // flags /. You search for enable-native-notifications (or enable system notifications) and display the list of values. After you choose Disabled and restart the browser for the changes to be saved.

In Windows 11

From Windows 11 you can also easily disable them. All you have to do is also to Startup and Settings. Then you will go to System and Notifications. Once you have done it, you will have to go to Google Chrome and give the option depending on whether you want to enable or disable it. You can choose to deactivate or go to the settings to adapt them to what you need. You can also give them priority, in case you want to keep them but have the lowest priority (give normal).

As you can see, it is very similar to how you would do it in the previous version of the operating system, although its design has changed slightly to make it more modern and attractive. Another thing you can do is disable them from the own browser, so we will tell you below what you should do in this case if you prefer or want to access other possibilities.

From the browser

If you want to disable notifications, you can also do it from the same browser. All you have to do is enter it and change its settings so that they disappear and you can navigate calmly.

A place

To change it, what you have to do is open Google Chrome in your browser. In its upper right corner you must give Plus and later to Setting. You will go to Privacy and Security and then in Site Settings. You will give Notifications and choose the option you want. If you want to block a site, where you see They cannot send notifications, you must click Add and write the address of the site in question.

In To block you will also see the list of websites to which you have not allowed notifications when Google asked you. If you want to unlock them, you can click the 3-dot button on the right. You can give or remove permissions of this type with the web pages you want, so you can easily manage this aspect of a site or more from this option.

All sites

If you want to disable all notifications, below the sites in the same section mentioned above, all you have to do is disable Websites may ask you if you want notifications sent to you. It is the first option that you will find, so that if you give it, notifications will not be displayed or it will ask you if you want to activate it.

Go directly to the option that says do not allow have sites send you notifications. You can also make them ask you or be more discreet if you prefer to decide, although if you want to opt for the more radical option of not allowing them anywhere that is what you are looking for. Whether you decide you don’t want notifications or you do, you can add exceptions at your convenience.

If what you want is to remove notifications from all sites, but you want to give permissions to a specific site, you just have to follow the same steps as above and where it says They can send notifications give to Add and enter the domain of the site. You accept giving to add.

If you do this for a site considered abusive or misleading, the browser may still block them and need the web to ask you for permission to send push notifications. If you want to receive them, but you can’t, you have to open the browser, go to the site, select and where the notifications are, give Let.

Block pop-up windows

If you want to block pop-up windows because you get these notifications that you do not want, you will have to open Chrome and in its upper right corner click More and Settings. where it says Privacy and Security you will give to Site Settings. From there you will give Pop-ups and redirects.

In Allow you have to look for the site and to its right go to More and Block. If it does not appear in the list, next to block click Add, put the address and click to add. To catch all pop-ups, you will have to use the following pattern: [*.]example.com.