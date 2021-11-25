This tool can be used in multiple applications, although certain cases are more reliable than others. The problem lies in the compatibility of these with the Android Auto software itself, so here we leave you some of the ones you can use in Google’s system.

Android Auto supports a somewhat limited number of Applications . These are largely intended for music playback, messaging or browsing. Specifically, some of the apps related to the latter offer many functionalities such as the ability to control the radars speed.

Another of the applications of the American company and one of the most used by users around the world due to the huge number of functions that it brings with it. One of them is the possibility of seeing the active radars along the route we are following. its location It is reported by the drivers themselves, so it is highly reliable.

For many Waze it’s even better than Google Maps. In fact, although the number of users is far from Google’s software, it does not have much to envy. Its interface is much cleaner and dynamic, since it does not overwhelm you with as much information as the previous one does. The methodology to detect the radars is also due to the collaboration of the members of the app, who can notify in real time of any situation on the road.

This application is one of the most recent to come into play. The main difference of Coyote Regarding the cases we have seen, it only has one paid version. After the first 15 days of testing you will have to go through the checkout. The system works in a similar way to Waze, since it is the users who in charge of informing about any problem on the road.

The very DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) has made public on its Twitter account that the use of advertisers is completely legal. While, on the other hand, they report that the use of inhibitors or detectors is totally prohibited.

Notifying the exact location of a fixed radar is legal, it is public information that #DGT spread here ▶ ️📶https://t.co/UFXFh5Icq4.

Use detectors and inhibitors no. ✅Seeker

❌Detector

❌Inhibitor – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) January 30, 2021

Many may wonder the difference between detector and alarm, but the truth is that it is quite simple to understand. The first one tracks and locates all nearby radars and can be penalized with 200 euros and 3 card points. The second is included in the GPS database and they are placed on the map alerting the driver that he is close to him.