One of the most used applications for videoconferencing is Skype, which gives you the opportunity to stay connected with whoever you want, regardless of the distance. You can install this application on different devices, either mobile or PC. That way you can enjoy the tools it offers.

Regarding the courier, you can decide whether keep the history of your conversations or choose to delete them, deleting each message or all conversations. If you want to have more information on this topic, we invite you to continue reading the article until the end and that way you will know the ways to manage your conversations.

What should you do to delete all your Skype conversations?

The Skype application offers you many options so that you can communicate with your friends and family from wherever you are. By creating a Skype account on your mobile device or on your computer, you can communicate by calls, videoconferencing or by messaging.

Probably, you are one of those who receive many messages and for some reason you do not want to leave a trace of these messages and you want to delete all the conversations. This process is very simple to carry out and here we will explain the steps you must carry out for each team, in case you have Android mobile, iOS or a PC.

With your Android or iOS mobile application

To delete chats in Skype from the mobile device, follow the following method: Open the Skype application and click on the chat to delete, press and hold the chat and choose the option of Delete conversation, it will ask you to confirm the action to be carried out and then press Delete again.

From your Windows PC or Mac

If you have a Skype account on your Windows PC or Mac, the procedure is different: You enter your Skype account, click on the toolbar and select the Privacy option, that way you will enter the Privacy Settings. Then, click on Show Advanced Options and click on Delete history. By clicking on that option, you will be able to delete all Skype conversations, now you just have to confirm the action to verify that you want to delete all history and you will have finished.

What is the procedure to delete a single chat from your Skype?

In the skype app you can choose to delete all history or delete a single chat. If you only want to delete a conversation, the procedure is very similar to those already mentioned, with the difference that a single chat will be deleted. After you have logged into the Skype platform, click on the Chats section, locate the chat, click on it and you will get the option Delete conversation, you just have to confirm the action.

If messages are deleted in Skype is it possible for the other user to find out?

It may happen that you want to delete the messages on Skype, but you fear that the sender of the messages will notice. However, there is nothing to worry about, because when you delete a chat, the copy of that chat is deleted for you and not for the other user. There is no way to delete the conversation for both users. In addition, when that other user enters their chats, they will be able to see the complete record of the conversation held with you.

Only on your Skype messages screen, it will not display messages that you have deleted. Now, if you do not want to record the chats in both users, they can do it together, each from their application and delete the conversations they had.

How can you delete a message in your Skype account?

With the Skype application you can delete individual messages from a conversation. The first thing is to log in to the App with your email and password, in case you have lost or forgotten it, you can reset your Skype password.

Once inside the application, open the chat and locate the conversation. You must locate yourself in the message that you want to delete. Press on the message for a few seconds and The menu will appear where you must choose the Remove option or in other mobile versions, Remove message. Confirm the action taken and the message will be removed from the conversation.