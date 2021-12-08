When we think of brands dedicated to the world of decoration Zara Home is one of those that appears in our minds. The Inditex group firm always inspires us with its photographs to design a tall decoration. On this occasion, we stop to talk about bedrooms. This stay is synonymous with privacy, rest and relaxation. Therefore, it requires a decoration that lives up to expectations.

If you add a mirror, make it upright and on the side





Many of us are fans of color mirrors in the bedroom to check our looks before leaving home, but it is recommended that it is not seen from the bed. Better, choose to place it on the side. Zara Home teaches us that a tall model leaning against the wall can be a great option.

Headboards made of natural materials are a must





It seems that for a time the headboards were demodé, but now they are a must. The raffia or wicker designs are our favorites, they provide a natural touch and they look good in any season of the year. If you combine them with neutral colored duvet covers you get a combo top.

Earthy and peach tones blend seamlessly





Neutral tones found within the earth family are great for the bedroom. They relax and are soft, but not boring. To combine them, we can choose colors such as coral or peach, timeless and vibrant.

The king print is tropical





If you are looking to give a touch of color and originality you have the option of adding patterned bedding to the bedroom. Tropical motifs, in green and pink tones, are a great bet in the Zara Home catalog. In spring or summer they will accompany good weather.

A great painting can be the main protagonist





Finally, we propose how to decorate a minimalist bedroom. Minimal it does not mean “bland”. To avoid creating a bedroom without personality we can add a large painting to the wall of the bed. If you want to stay in a discreet option, you can bet on a white background, while if you prefer to bring joy to the room, you can add a picture full of color.

Photographs | Zara Home