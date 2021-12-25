At this point in the invasion of panettones in our country it seems a bit absurd to have to explain how it is cut and served, but surely we have all seen massacres created at the table when it comes to distributing rations. We already know that a good quality panettone is not exactly cheap, so it is worth taking advantage of every last crumb of this tender Italian bread.

The quality panettone, whether it is a small workshop or a larger industrial scale, requires a complex, long process and high technical precision. This is the only way to achieve a dough that is rich in fat but tender, light and fluffy, with more or less alveoli but that separates into strands almost like silk. A panettone may not have a sponge texture Nor is it made of sliced ​​bread, resembling a brioche, but more airy.

The greatest difficulty that we can find when cutting it is in its shape, complicating the task in the largest formats. Whether it is high or low, this bread is baked in special cylindrical paper molds that stick to the crumb, which we are interested in. keep fluffy and not crumbly when serving the portions.

How to cut panettone easily

To confirm the adequate structure of the crumb, tradition calls for pinching it, but never directly from the whole panettone. First we will serve it in portions duly cut with a bread knife, serrated, with a long blade and correctly sharpened. Ideally, its length should be greater than the diameter of the panettone itself.

It will be easier remove the paper first of the mold. If we want to press down to the last crumb, we can pass the blade of the same knife through the entire diameter and base, or use a finer one but also serrated and sharp. It could be easier for us if we cut it in half first, also going through the base to separate it in two, especially in very large units.

Due to its rounded shape, the simplest thing is to cut the bread in segments, as we would do with a round sponge cake, initially separating it into two halves. It must be done by letting the blade of the knife slide naturally as we sawing, without squeezing or pressing with force so as not to splatter it. Of course, nothing prevents us from cutting it into cubes or smaller pieces, always with the same smooth technique.

Alternatively, portions can be cut with the attached paper to keep the rest of the panettone in the rest of the mold, thus helping to preserve it. It is advisable to remove it from each portion before serving it to the guests, with the knife or by gently pulling with the hands. If there is trust, each diner can cope with their role on your plate; what to nibble directly without shame already depends on the decorum of each one.

When serving it, a good panettone is not supposed to ask for any other accompaniment than, if anything, a glass of wine, sweet liquor or a coffee or hot drink, although even Italians give ideas for turn it into a dessert Top-of-the-line with pastry cream, chocolate sauce or a mascarpone cream.

And if it is a somewhat more crappy supermarket panettone or the leftovers have become somewhat dry, we can take advantage of it in recipes to make salty canapes, dessert glasses with fruit or a sweet pudding.

Photos | Coppa del mondo by panettone – Unsplash

How to make Panettone: the essential recipe for this Christmas

Recipe for stollen, the German Christmas sweet bread that deserves to compete with panettone (and it's much easier)