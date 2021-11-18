MIUI is characterized by having all kinds of customization options. Among them we find the possibility of not only changing the icons and the design of the status bar, but also personalize it with our own name.

In itself, what this MIUI setting allows us is change the operator text that appears at the top of the screen of any Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO. Thanks to this we can change, for example, “Movistar” to “XIAOMIADICTOS”, thus achieving a more personal touch.

What’s more, This setting allows us to add not only text, but also all kinds of emojis, resulting more dynamic in order to place our name or any other personalized text that we want.

Add your name or any text to the status bar of your Xiaomi

For customize the status bar of your Xiaomi with your name or any other text you just have to follow these steps:

Go to Settings> Notifications and Control Center> Status bar Once inside, all you have to do is access the option «Edit operator name»And customize the text to your liking

In this simple way we can give a more personal touch to our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO. In addition, this option allows us to place one text for each SIM slot, so if our device turns out to be Dual SIM we can put two names.