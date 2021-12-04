If you have one or more public servers on Discord, you should know that you can customize them to give it your particular touch and increase your followers. If you still don’t know how to do it, in this article we will talk about some aspects.

What details to consider when customizing my account?

If you are new to the Discord application, you may think that it is a platform that only groups video game lovers, this may be because a friend made you an invitation to a server of this type.

Discord offers other services that are not necessarily related to online games. With this application you can listen to music with other friends or recommend some music playlists that you find interesting.

In addition, you can create your own servers to carry out different activities with people who share your same tastes. You can adapt a series of characteristics to each server different that express the objective of this space.

Those characteristics can show how serious or fun it will be to participate in that server. In addition, you can make adjustments for your own benefit such as: Activate dark mode, change the language, and change the privacy and security of your profile.

Also, you can change the messaging style, visibility of your status and the types of notifications that the messages will have, with this last aspect you can differentiate the important messages to attend them more quickly.

Give an eye-catching view to your profile

When you have a public server most of the people will visit your profile, so you need to give the best possible impression if you want to increase the members of that group. The more attractive it is, the more chances you have of being recommended to other users.

To make your avatar visible you can place a border, overlap a shape but never add a text because this occupies a place that few will read and takes away the visibility of other elements.

To do this you must click on elements and choose a shape that you like, you can adjust the opacity, the required size, change the color or even look for other options in the tools section. Then you need to download the image and download it to your computer. To complete this process you must go to the avatar of the server you want to change and click on edit, there you can change the name and the image that you have already saved on your computer. Then you must press on reset to the main avatar.

Customize your channel link

One of the things you can do to distinguish your server is to have a custom link, which is identify by a phrase, numbers or words that you yourself choose. Before doing this, you must take into account some important aspects. First, the server with a personalized link cannot be used in another space, nor can you use one that you are already using.

Second, to have a custom URL, the server must be public and you must be aware that any user who obtains the link can use it to enter your server. Third, the server needs to have enabled at least a text channel with the role @everyone for the platform to accept this modification.

For customize your url You must go to the server settings and click on the custom URL tab. On the screen you will see a text box where you have to write the link with the words or numbers you want it to have, then save the changes and send the invitation to the people you want.

Make a cozy welcome

In Discord you can find many servers of different themes. These spaces help you to interact with other people who have tastes similar to yours. For this reason, the platform looked for a way to organize these servers so that users can see them and choose the one they like the most.

This is a great advantage for you if you want to have a space with a lot of participation, now it depends on how you welcome people to have their first contact with this server. To have a splash screen your server must be public so you can access the server settings.

To configure the welcome screen you must choose a channel and write a description or message. We recommend that the message be short, attractive, clear and warm, otherwise people will get bored reading and will go looking for another server.

Also, it can happen that if the description is not clear, people get confused and lose a possible member. When the message it is attractive and warm many people will feel comfortable and accept the invitation.

Is there something else that should change?

If you are a person who has other occupations and you need to focus on them, you can change the status of your connection, instead of appearing connected you can choose the do not disturb option. That way, the other participants will know that they should not send you a message at this time. This change is not final, that is, you can modify it as many times as necessary.

You also have the option to change your name. It may be that the name you originally have no longer appeals to you or projects what you want, so this setting can help. What you should keep in mind is that when making this modification It will only take place on the server you are on, so you must make the change in all you have.

In this application there are other aspects that can be modified to give your server the personal touch that you want so much. You just have to explore a little in the settings to know the options that this platform provides you.