Perhaps you remember or have heard about Twitter Circle, that popular trend about creating circles of interactions on Twitter that became fashionable a few years ago, and that still more than one is trying to do.

Similarly and given the time, something similar has become fashionable again, but this time they are calling it the “twitter christmas tree“, and it is basically the same but in the shape of a triangle: a graphic representation with the avatars of the Twitter users with whom you interact the most.









You have two options and they are both offered by the same people. The first is realtoptweeps.com. There you just need to enter, enter the username of a public profile, select “Big Christmas Tree” between the options, and click on “Request Intraction Overwiew”.

The service usually has a waiting queue more or less long depending on the day and time, by updating the page you will see approximately how many minutes you will have to wait for your data to be processed.



Tree Followers Details

The Twitter Christmas tree is created with the 20 accounts with which you have interacted the most on the social network during the last 90 days

The second option is twopcharts.com, and the only difference between this website and the previous one is that it will ask you to log in with your Twitter account and give the app permissions to access your information (permissions that you can later delete from your page of apps connected to Twitter).

The reason I recommend the latter is because in this case the queues are usually shorter and the generation of the tree is the most guaranteed success. When you have your graphic you can download a high resolution version of the image to share, and you can also see in detail the profiles of your top followers in the order they appear.