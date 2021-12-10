Today, Snapchat is one of the most popular platforms used by thousands of users around the world. Likewise, its functionalities are so varied that you can have fun creating your own stickers from the comfort of your home. In this way, you can place your fully personalized stickers on your photos, sharing them with your friends and family. All this, thanks to the tools that the platform has and that are constantly being updated.

What are the requirements to be met in order to design stickers with your Bitmoji character?

We know that Bitmoji is a third party application that you can easily link to Snapchat in order to let your imagination fly when creating the most striking stickers. With your avatar, you can create all the custom styles you can think of. And if that wasn’t enough, there are very funny stickers in Bitmoji that will help you stand out from your friends.

Link both accounts

The procedure to link your account Bitmoji With Snapchat, it is extremely simple. You just need to download the latest versions of both apps before starting. Next, you need to open Bitmoji, going to the gear icon until you find the alternative that says Link to Snapchat. Once this is done, you will have to press the button that says continue and that’s it. You will already have both accounts linked, being able to use them whenever you deserve it.

What steps should you follow to create stickers of your own Bitmoji avatar?

If you want to create stickers of your own Bitmoji avatar, you have the option to personalize the texts with the funniest messages or the jokes you want to make with your friends. To do this, you have to have the Bitmoji keyboard for iOS or Android. Once installed, you can create all kinds of texts that highlight the avatar that represents you. Remember that you can also activate Snapchat filters and effects whenever you want to live a unique experience within the virtual world.

How can you create custom stickers directly on Snapchat?

In case you prefer use custom stickers directly from Snapchat, you can open the app and take a photo of your face or the object you want. Subsequently, you must select the scissors icon that appears on the right side of the screen. Now, you just have to draw the shape you want around to make it become a sticker. When the scheme is finished, the sticker will be stored directly in the memory of your mobile device and will be ready.

Where are all Snapchat stickers kept?

Regardless of which sticker you decide to create, all will be saved in the section that says Snapchat Stickers. And in order to use them, you must click on the icon that is located on the right side of the screen. From there, you will appreciate some symbols and you will have to go to the one that appears with the scissors icon if you want to see the personalized stickers.

It should be noted that here too you will be able to view the recent stickers that you use frequently with your friends. As well as, the stickers that come by default on the platform, which are totally diverse and are constantly updated to give you a different experience. In turn, you will be able to see Bitmoji stickers and emojis that are an essential part of Snapchat. Do not forget that, after using the app, you can log out if you wish for greater security.

What other creative aspects can you take advantage of to have fun on Snapchat?

By using the Snapchat platform, you have so many possibilities, such as viewing your favorite filters or accessing your personalized stickers at all times. Of course, it is important that you take full advantage of your creativity in order to stand out among your friends, standing out for your originality. That being said, you can use your own collection of funny stickers that will give a special touch to the photos you decide to upload to social networks.

Given the, anything you photograph could become a custom sticker that will attract wide attention within the digital world. Of course, you have the great selection that the Snapchat platform offers you in case you want to use the new models that come out every day. So, you already have all the necessary tools to express your creativity through your photos.