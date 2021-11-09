We are only going to have to pinch the home screen of our Samsung mobile to see the option we were looking for. Among the possibilities at the bottom we will see the Themes button that takes us to it. And, once we are inside, we can see those four categories that we told you before: Topics, money, icons and Always on Display (ODA).

In each of them we will find the corresponding options already predesigned by Samsung and those that have been designed by other people for Galaxy phones. In case we decide to choose a complete theme, it will come in most cases accompanied by the corresponding backgrounds, icons and less often than necessary for the Always On Display mode. Although you can always choose to design them yourself.

How to create them

If you have decided to develop it yourself, the truth is that it will be more complex and will take us more time. But, as long as you follow the steps that we will explain, you can achieve great results for your Samsung smartphone. We will start by downloading so much Good lock What Theme park (Theme Park) from the Galaxy Store of our Samsung.

When we have downloaded both software tools, we must open Good Lock and click on the Family tab and tap on Theme Park. Then, click on allow> Create new> and give access to our gallery. Of course, we must bear in mind that Theme park It is not compatible with dynamic funds, so we must establish a static background.

Then, we will have to choose an image from our gallery, this will be the desktop background and with which we will shape the colors that will be chosen for the theme automatically. Once we select said photograph, this Good Lock module will be in charge of adapting them to the different customizable facets of the Samsung mobile. But what can we do?

Crop the image your way.

your way. Edit the style : you can choose the color combinations for the backgrounds of the menus and notifications.

: you can choose the color combinations for the backgrounds of the menus and notifications. Customize the iconss: you will also have the possibility to select the frame color of the icon itself and how the text used for the name of said icons will be.

And not only this, but we can also modify these characteristics of each element:

Color saturation.

The level of blur.

Transparency.

You must bear in mind that the theme you create will be applied to the elements you choose, such as the keyboard, the quick panel, applications … When you have finished customizing or develop your own themeWe will only need to click on the save icon that will appear in the upper right part of the screen. At that time, we can put the name with which we will identify it each time we want to apply it. Of course, the names may not contain spaces or special characters, in addition to that we will have a maximum of 20 characters for each name.

And when it is saved, we can easily find it in the section of My themes, within Wallpaper and themes, in your Samsung’s own settings. If you want to apply it, you just have to go there and apply it.

Use those of other users

However, if we want to give a unique touch to our Samsung mobile we can always open ourselves to more possibilities and get themes that are not first in the application of themes, we refer to the options that other users develop to Galaxy smartphones.

The place where we can find these topics will be the same as we talked about previously, since these two share space. Although they will be in another section of this software tool for the South Korean firm’s mobile devices. To access again, we must follow these steps:

Long press on any empty area of ​​the Samsung Galaxy desktop. Tap on Themes> Most Popular option. Within this section we will find all those totally free themes. So we will only have to download it by entering one by one in those that we like. Download it and click Apply.

Also, we find the possibility of buying them, since as we will see in Galaxy Themes some will have a price. But, for this, we must have an added payment method in our Samsung Galaxy. If you want to configure it, you will have to click on the three horizontal lines of this software tool that will appear in the upper left.

Next, enter the section of Payment Methods and add the one that best suits your needs. In addition, we will not only find the option of credit or debit cards, but you can also pay with PayPal and with discount coupons. And as a security element to avoid payments without you realizing it, we recommend activating an option with which you will have to enter a password, fingerprint or facial recognition to be able to buy content. To do this, you will have to follow these steps:

Enter Topics. Click on the three horizontal bars. Click on the gear wheel. Press on the switch Ask for password or biometrics.

From now on, every time you try to download some paid content within this tool, it will be necessary to enter a password, fingerprint or use facial recognition. This way you will avoid the occasional fortuitous purchase by accidentally clicking on the option to pay for a theme.