In the new version of Windows 10 it offers us shortcuts for almost everything in the system. This allows you to streamline the work you have to do, since this is a very useful tool that helps us a lot with this ‘efficiency’ issue, but it does not end here, too. gives us the option to create shortcutsYes, create them to your liking and personalized so that you can have a better user experience.

From this article you will see how it is possible to do this and how to create a keyboard shortcut for the quick launch of Google Chrome and in this way to be managed better and more efficiently at the time of its use.

How do keyboard shortcuts work for Google Chrome?

Shortcuts in general are used to open a specific route that results, in this case the running google chrome, with no need other than to achieve it by making use of a combination of keys that are assigned so that when they are pressed simultaneously they will open the program.

So in this way, if in a certain case we only have the keyboard to access a program, we can also enter using the procedure as in, the shortcuts with keys also give us access not only to open the program but also to functions of the program itself which can be useful when using the program more easily.

What are the different types of keyboard shortcuts that can be used in Chrome?

At Google Chrome program there are many keyboard shortcuts for different functions that has this search engine that is well known but very little explored by many.

Some are in the category dedicated to opening tabs Ctrl + N, opening previously closed tabs Ctrl + shift + and others that have to do with this, there are others dedicated to closing tabs Ctrl + W modify them minimize Alt + space + N., maximize Alt + space + x we ​​can get to close the browser Alt + F + X. There are many shortcuts that you can use in your browser.

You can get most of them just by opening the Google Chrome menu at the top right and the drop-down menu will show all the options with their shortcuts.

What steps should you follow to create and configure your own keyboard shortcuts?

To have the option of having our Google Chrome in a keyboard shortcut, we must do a procedure relatively short and simple in order to assign access to the program through a combination of keys or keyboard shortcut

In the logo of the program, in this case Google Chrome, we give it secondary click and we go to the Configuration option that is at the end of the list, then to Direct Access and in the option Shortcut keyHere you copy the combination of letters you want for example Ctrl + Alt + G then click on apply and voila you have the shortcut for the program ready to use.

If you have windows

Now, if we have the Windows 10 operating system installed and we want to create a shortcut to open Google Chrome, we are going to carry out the following procedure that we explain below.

Select the program Secondary click Properties Direct access Shortcut key In the box we copy the shortcut of letters Apply To accept

Following these steps not only can you create a shortcut to access Google Chrome, but you can also make use of this method to create your own custom shortcuts.

If you have Linux

Now if what we have is free software that gives us freedom to do what we want, because the linux operating system (Ubuntu) to name one gives us options if we use Google Chrome we must secondary click and in the menu we are going to start like this.

Setting Keyboard options Shortcuts tab In this list that appears we click on + to add a new We add the combination And click on the word deactivated to activate this route. By doing this the shortcut will be ready to be used.

How can you make a keyboard shortcut for a specific website?

In order to have a direct access in our Google Chrome browser we must first be on the page to create the shortcut with key combination.