In a time where appearances are of the utmost importance to people browsing the vast Internet, you must cleverly use the resources at your disposal to make your blog stand out and attract a lot of traffic to your website. So that this task is not difficult for you, learn how to create a cover for your blog using Canva and do it easily.

Canva’s platform is perfect for doing any design task without being a subject matter expert. With the tools it offers, you can create the ideal cover for your blog and thus attract the attention of all users who pass through your page. Find out what factors to consider when designing your cover in Canva and get the best results.

What type of layout to choose for my blog in Canva?

Canva is the best alternative for create designs of all kinds. With it, you can design in various formats, whether to create brochures, infographics or covers for your blog or other social networks. To get the most out of this site (popular even with professionals) you must create a Canva account.

On its platform, you will find lots of templates for different purposes; all organized into categories according to format and purpose design. There are categories with templates for social networks, marketing, videos and presentations; likewise, there are options for printed formats and professional office environments.

These templates come configured to the proper dimensions for the platform where you plan to upload it, which will save you a lot of time and will prevent the cover of your blog from being pixelized. However, you should know how to select the right type of image to act as a banner or cover for your blog.

To find designs targeting these types of sites, enter ‘blog’ in the search bar and browse through the results. You will find quite a few free templates created for blogs, which you can edit to adapt them to your preferences. But in addition to satisfying your tastes, you must take care that the image adapts to two essential aspects.

The audience to whom the blog is directed

You should always think about the reaction of your audience, as it will depend on whether you get a good level of traffic; If your visitors are attracted to the cover, they will continue to enter your blog. Within that context, you must ensure that the template you design for your banner is related to the theme of your blog and the tastes of the public you want to attract by wearing styles and colors that are friendly to them.

The originality of your design in Canva

Although Canva offers you almost ready templates for you to design your cover, you should not use a default banner. For your blog to convey originality, the cover must be unique. Canva offers you the possibility to create your own branding and design kit, so that you can build your own original aesthetic model in all the images on your blog.

How much money does it cost to get a good cover for my blog in Canva?

In Canva there are templates to design everything; you simply need to search until you find your ideal image and style. The platform makes everything easier with smart features, allowing you to display all your creativity without limits when creating a free banner for your blog; except for paid content, for which you must invest a certain amount of money to have the right to use it in your designs.

The mainstay of Canva is its vast collection of content. One third is available free of charge to all users; But for most images and templates, the platform requires a usage fee that also unlocks more advanced Canva features. However, it is about quite exclusive and original templates.

To get access to these advanced resources, you must purchase a subscription plan from Canva. These plans are designed to meet the needs of recurring users such as educators, nonprofits, businesses, and small teams. The current cost of Pro plan is $ 12.99 per month.

This plan contains impressive features, such as over one hundred million visual assets, more than 600,000 templates available, professional tools to remove backgrounds and resize images, among many other advantages. Can see the prices of each plan for Canva from its official website and purchase the one of your choice to further enhance the appearance of your blog.

How do I get the best results from my content?

The key to getting the most out of Canva and getting positive results from your blog is use the tools of this platform creatively. The banner aims to attract the attention of visitors, so you should focus on creating a cover that is eye-catching, but not overloaded with elements.

Take advantage of Canva’s features to simplify the design process and add your personal or blog touch. The cover must convey to the visitor an expectation about the content of the blog, therefore, it must be very in tune with its theme and style. For example, if it is a blog about technology, you will get better results by including an image with technological devices.

Combine blog templates with quality images and add keywords to capture the interest of users; This way you can design the ideal banner for your blog and reap the best results with your content created in Canva.