Android phones give us a huge amount of functions that allow good use of them. Something that is also possible to do on our smartphone is to convert files to other formats. It is even possible to convert a photo to PDF on our Android mobile. This may be something that interests many users, who do not know how they can do this.

If you want to know how to convert a photo into PDF on your Android mobileThen we will tell you the various ways in which this is possible. Users with an Android phone have a number of options available in this regard. Therefore, surely there is one that fits what you need and thus be able to convert any image into a PDF file.

Applications

In the first place we can use applications that we download on Android to well convert a photo to PDF. In the Play Store we have a good selection of applications with which you can convert files in various formats. They are presented as a good option to use on our phone or tablet, since they make this process very simple. Also, they can allow you to do this with more than one photo at the same time, for example.

If this conversion between formats is something that you are going to do with a certain frequency, then it pays to download an application on Android for it. The apps that we show you below are available for free in the Play Store and they will be helpful in this process.

Image to PDF Converter

The first app is one of the best known and best to convert a photo to PDF on our Android devices. This app also allows us to do this in different ways, since we can use a photo from the gallery or a photo that we take at that moment with the camera and have that image be converted into that PDF file. The fact that we can apply it at different times makes it so interesting.

The application has a really easy to use interface, so any Android user will be able to use it without any problem. When opening it on the phone or tablet we only have to select the operation that we want to perform at that moment. Then we just have to select the photo (from the gallery or the camera) and then wait for it to be converted into that PDF file. Then we can give a name to the PDF that has been created from the photo and do what we want with that file (save it in the mobile storage or send it by mail, for example). This process is completed in a matter of seconds.

Image to PDF Converter is an application that we can free download on Android, available in the Google Play Store. Inside the app we have ads. These are not too annoying ads, so we can use the app without problems. Available at this link:





Convert Image to PDF

This second app in this list is another known option among Android users. We are facing one of the best rated apps when it comes to converting a photo into PDF on a tablet or phone. This application allows you to convert any photo into a PDF, by having support for formats such as JPG, PNG or TIFF, among others. This will mean that any user in the operating system will be able to use it at all times.

In addition, this application presents us a really easy to use interface. Uploading a photo in the app, which we will then convert into that file in PDF format is a very simple process, which will only take a few seconds. The app also provides us with a series of additional functions, such as changing the size of the files (resizing them), thanks to which its use is even more comfortable on our devices.

This app can be download for free on Android, available in the Google Play Store. Inside it we have some ads, but they are not something that will bother when using it. You can download it from this link:





Microsoft Office

Microsoft Office is also an app that can help us convert photo to PDF directly on Android. In addition, this is an app that many users have already installed on their phones, so you can get even more out of it. This is a feature that many do not know about, but which has been available since the redesign of the application a couple of years ago. So if you have it installed on your smartphone, then you will be able to use it at all times. If you have the app installed, the steps to do this in it are:

Open Microsoft Office on your phone. Press the + button on the screen. Choose the Photo option and then select the photo to upload or take a photo with the mobile camera at that moment. Click on the button that says File type, located at the bottom of the screen. Choose PDF (it will show you on the screen when you have changed the file type). Click Done. The photo has already been converted to a PDF. Save that PDF to your phone.

Websites

The second method that we can use in Android is use some web page to convert that photo to PDF. It is the same method that we use on the computer, only now on the mobile. It is something that we will do from the mobile browser, so we will not have to install anything in this case, something that also makes it an especially comfortable method for many users in the operating system. In addition, we have many web pages that will be helpful in this regard.

We can make use of pages like Format PDF or Smallpdf, which is what we will use as an example. It is enough to search in Google with terms such as converting photo to PDF to see that we have several web pages that will help us in this process, in addition to being something free at all times, which is also important. The steps to follow on any of these pages are as follows:

Open the browser on your Android phone. Enter SmallPDF (or the website you have chosen to convert those files). Choose the option to convert JPG to PDF (if the photo is PNG, then choose to convert from PNG to PDF). Upload the photo you want to convert. Wait for it to be uploaded on the web. Click on the create PDF button. Wait for the process to complete (it will take a few seconds). Download the PDF on your phone.

In a matter of a few seconds you already have that PDF file on your phone. You will be able to do whatever you want with it, either save it in storage or share it with other people (by email or in instant messaging apps). The process is something really simple, as you have seen. An Internet connection is required at all times, but this should not be a problem. Of course, if heavy photos are used, a high amount of mobile data can be consumed, so you might be interested in using WiFi in this case.

Gallery on Android

The last method is something not all Android users will be able to use. Since it is something that depends on the personalization layer of your mobile. There are some layers of customization where you gives the possibility to convert a photo to PDF. So you will not need to download applications on the phone or tablet to carry out this process, since it will be possible in your own gallery app. Although it is something especially comfortable for users, it usually has a clear limitation: only one photo can be converted at a time, so if you have multiple photos, it is not the best method you can use.

It is best to check if this is an option that is available on your Android phone. If so, it could be something especially interesting, since you do not have to resort to third-party applications to convert those photos into a PDF file. You can check if you have this function available in your mobile gallery by following these steps:

Open the gallery app on your Android phone. Find the photo you want to convert to a PDF file. Click on the icon of the three vertical dots in that photo, to open a contextual menu on the screen. Choose the Import as PDF option (the name will depend on the customization layer of your phone, but it should mention the possibility of converting that photo into other formats). Click Save. Wait for that conversion to complete.

As you can see, it is something very simple and it has hardly taken us time. The bad news is that not all Android users will be able to enjoy this feature, but it’s worth checking if you have it available in your gallery.