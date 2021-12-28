Zeus is a character that has become the favorite of many players, both for beginners and advanced. This God of Thunder has very funny abilities that make the game have more action, in addition to having characteristics that allow him to be an excellent Hero to face enemies at a distance, standing out mainly in the Agility attribute.

The reason that the Father of Gods is among mortals is because he wants to show his eternal wife that he is worthy of herSo he has to gain the trust of his creatures to determine that he can empathize with any living thing. Whatever the reason you have chosen this Hero to fight, you are going to need learn his tricks to become indestructible when you use it, so in our complete guide to Dota 2 we are going to leave you everything you need about it.

Roles of Zeus in Dota 2

Although Zeus seems to be good at adapting to various situations, he is only perfect to perform in 2 roles, Carry or Nuker, the latter being the best choice for the game to have more team power. In other words, Zeus spells are so powerful They can do a lot of damage to your targets, allowing you to gain the upper hand in combat in a number of ways, as long as you have mana available and know when to attack.

Zeus abilities in Dota 2

The abilities of this character can be used for different situations, especially when it comes to affecting different enemies at the same time. This gives you the ability to eliminate fragile opponents to their powers, or be of great help to allies with the stun and slow their attacks can cause.

Electric arc

Send a ray that travels through various enemies affecting them all

Flash of lightning

Damages and stuns a target with a lightning bolt that falls from the sky, also grants True Sight for a few seconds.

Static Field

Causes damage proportional to current enemy life with an attack that shocks him.

Thunder God’s Wrath

Send out a powerful beam all enemies regardless of where they are on the map. This damages them and grants Zeus True Vision. Only opponents who are in the “Invisible” state are saved.

Nimbus

It unlocks with the Scepter of Aghanim, create a storm in a specific range chosen by the character to deal damage to enemies in it.

Zeus talent tree in Dota 2

The effects of Zeus abilities can be upgrade in the Talent Tree, and each feature you choose first is going to be important in making him ready for any kind of combat. Here are some recommendations:

Level 10: +1.25 Mana Regeneration OR +20 Movement Speed. This mana buff can be found with items, so focus on movement speed first.

+350 Health or +1.2% Static Field Damage. Life is essential, improving this characteristic even if it is little will always come in handy.

+100 Damage to Rage of the Thunder God or +0.4s Miniature Stun for Lightning. The damage from the Thunder God's Wrath is something that is going to make a lot of difference in matchups.

325 area of ​​effect for Lightning or +100 damage for Arc Flash. Upgrade Arc Flash first because it is one of this character's most used skills.

Advantages and weaknesses of Zeus in Dota 2

Zeus is an incredible Hero if you focus only on being the Nuker of the team, learning to use each skill at the exact moment is the key to take the advantage over enemies. Something that works very well for this warrior is being accompanied by characters like Ancient Apparition, Bloodseeker, Dazzle or Tidehunter, since it has a good synergy with them. His strength is to kill enemies at long range, he is also good at defending high areas due to the excellent evolution he has with his magic damage. However, you have to know what their weaknesses are to avoid them at all costs:

It takes a lot of mana to work well.

His stuns are quick and he doesn’t have much time to do much when enemies are in this state.

It is easy to ambush.

Slow movement speed early in the game.

It doesn’t do much damage to buildings.

It can be countered with immunity to spells.

Strong heroes before Zeus

Anti-Mage.

Faceless Void.

Chaos Knight.

Juggernaut.

Lifestealer.

Meepo.

Pudge.

Conflict.

Silencer.

Templar Assassin.

Ursa.

Viper.

Weak heroes before Zeus

Slardar.

Enchantress.

Timbersaw.

Bounty Hunter.

Winter Wyvern.

Lich.

Necrophos.

Tinker.

Items for Zeus in Dota 2

Items that can be purchased with Gold during the game will be essential to strengthen the weaknesses that Zeus presents. There are many good items, but we are going to leave you a listing that you must strictly follow for the character to achieve better results (you can see everyone’s information in the “Learn” section of the Dota 2 menu).

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Boots of Speed.

Nullifying Talisman.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Arcane Boots.

Ethereal lenses.

Translation Dagger.

Eul’s Scepter of Divinity.

Veil of Discord.

Blood Stone.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Aghanim’s Scepter.

Octarine nucleus.

Occasional Objects

Spiritual Ring.

Staff of the Force.

Kaya.

Scythe of Vyse.

Shiva protection.

Ghostly Scepter.

With each recommendation we give you here you’re gonna make zeus so powerful that enemies will start to fear you when they see you. With this character you have to be fast and effective, so you can practice beating Roshan in Dota 2.

