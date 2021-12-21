One of the most popular Heroes in Dota 2 is Dragon Knight, this interesting red-armored warrior excels in close combat and is part of the Strength category. It is about a Hero who was previously known as Knight Davion, who had the mission to kill a Dragon, but when he had to face him he saw that the monster was in no condition to fight due to his poor physical condition.

The Slyrak Dragon told him that he would love to die fighting with Davion, he accepted, and when he went to stick his sword into him, Slyrak surprised him with an attack, both in poor condition. In the end the blood of the two had joined and fused creating a Dragon Knight, where Davion had adopted the powers of Slyrak. This is a character widely used by players because he is quite versatile in battles and anyone who learns to control him is unstoppable. Next, we leave you our complete Dota 2 guide so you can see all the information about this Hero.

Dragon Knight roles in Dota 2

Because Dragon Knight has aggressive skills, is considered a good Hero to reinforce the offense, having the ability to pressure, kill and lead the team in the most difficult moments of the game. The recommended roles for this character are as follows:

Killer: receives gold bonuses, and grows stronger as the game progresses.

receives gold bonuses, and grows stronger as the game progresses. Presser: has the ability to take out many Creeps quickly and cause heavy impacts to towers or other establishments.

has the ability to take out many Creeps quickly and cause heavy impacts to towers or other establishments. Disabler: can stun or incapacitate enemies.

can stun or incapacitate enemies. Resistant: Enhanced Stamina with Skills.

Enhanced Stamina with Skills. Initiator: can lead the battles.

can lead the battles. Devastating: his spells do a lot of damage and can ensure the deaths of his opponents.

Dragon Knight abilities in Dota 2

Dragon Knight’s abilities are used for offense, their ability to deal damage makes them perfect attacks to kill many enemies at once. In addition, it also allows the character to develop both in Melee attacks, such as Ranged attacks. Ideally, use the first 3 skills to gain level during the first stage of the game, thus saving and improving the Ancestral Dragon Form to eliminate enemy Heroes.

Fire breath

Causes Dragon Knight to expel fire from his mouth to burn enemies in front of him, and in turn decreases damage from enemy attacks. Good to activate when there are a lot of enemies nearby.

Dragon tail

He attacks the target with his shield and stuns them, the range changes if they transform into a Dragon. Use it wisely, when you have the advantage when fighting with the enemy activate it so that you can give it the last blows.

Draconic Blood

Armor and health regeneration increased.

Ancestral Dragon Form

It immediately transforms into one of the 3 dragons that it dominates depending on the level of the skill:

Level 1 (Green Dragon): Grants Corrosive Attack for 20 Poison damage over 5 seconds.

Grants Corrosive Attack for 20 Poison damage over 5 seconds. Level 2 (Red Dragon): Grants 75% Area Attack to enemies at 350+ Corrosive Attack range.

Grants 75% Area Attack to enemies at 350+ Corrosive Attack range. Level 3 (Blue Dragon): Grants Chilly Breath slowing enemies by 40% in their movement and attack speed + Area Attack and Corrosive Attack.

Ancestral Dragon Form is an ability that takes too long to recharge, Activate it only when you really need it to kill an enemy Hero or many Creeps and Structures.

Dragon Knight talent tree in Dota 2

After reaching level 10 It is possible to choose to improve the character with the Talent Tree, which allows to enhance some characteristics that will undoubtedly be of great use in combat. Although it may not seem like it, it greatly influences the game, so we are going to leave you which are the main improvements that you should choose:

Level 10: +9 Strength first, then +25 Attack Speed.

+9 Strength first, then +25 Attack Speed. Level 15: choose + 35% experience gain if you think you are not at the right level or +40 damage if you plan to attack.

choose + 35% experience gain if you think you are not at the right level or +40 damage if you plan to attack. Level 20: +120 gold per minute or +300 health, both are good for you because you can eventually improve life with equipment that is bought with gold.

+120 gold per minute or +300 health, both are good for you because you can eventually improve life with equipment that is bought with gold. Level 25: If you have already improved your damage select +75 movement speed, if you are at low level or you are going to defend choose armor and health regeneration with Draconic Blood x2.

Advantages and weaknesses of Dragon Knight in Dota 2

Dragon Knight is a powerful Hero, but he can also be easily knocked down in some situations. Therefore, its weaknesses must be considered:

Low speed without the Elder Dragon Form.

without the Elder Dragon Form. Can be punished in various ways by the opposing team.

in various ways by the opposing team. Not good for long gamesAs its damage is focused on taking down many enemies instead of just one.

Strong heroes before Dragon Knight

Terrorblade.

Dark Seer.

Shadow Demon.

Viper.

Underlord.

Weak heroes before Dragon Knight

Templar Assassin.

Legion Commander.

Storm Spirit.

Earthshaker.

Techies.

Items for Dragon Knight in Dota 2

Last but not least, it is essential that you know what are the items that serve with Dragon Knight, since this makes a lot of difference in combat. In this case, we divide the duration of the game in 3 parts, leaving aside the classic consumables that will always be necessary, such as Healing Balsam, Clarity, Tango, Iron Branch and others.

First stage (first 15 minutes)

Robust Shield.

Mitigating Sheet.

Boots of Speed.

Bracelet.

Spiritual Ring.

Second stage (between 15 and 35 minutes)

Mordiggian’s bracelet.

Bara of the Black King.

Translation Dagger.

Shadow Blade.

Power Botass.

Third stage (more than 40 minutes)

Occasional Items

These are objects that you will need depending on the circumstances in which you find yourself during the match, since you will not always require the same equipment.

Arcane Translation.

Sange and Yasha.

Fragment of Aghanim.

Satanic.

Celestial Halberd

Labyrinth.

These would be the most important details that you have to take into account when controlling Dragon Knight, each of these aspects influences. Remember that everything is a matter of practice, It is always good that you control Dragon Knight always until you finally manage to manipulate him properly. On the other hand, if you think he is not the right Hero for you, try some of the best intermediate characters in Dota 2.

