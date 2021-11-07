Connect Alexa to Smart TV

Before proceeding to connect the voice assistant with your TV, you have to take into account certain steps or preliminary checks. First of all, you need a router with an internet connection via WiFi. On the other hand, you must have your Alexa voice assistant connected to the Wifi network (not data connection) and the television to the same network. The data in all the configuration options will be the same.

You must also have the mobile app installed on your smartphone and have configured your account to the voice assistant to connect to. You will also have to connect your devices to the SmartThings app. For this reason, we will tell you how you should carry out the process from the beginning, at the same time that you install the voice assistant app (unless you already have it on your mobile).

From Alexa

The first thing you have to do is download the app on your device from its application store. You can find it here at Android and whom ios .

With the app on your smartphone, you just have to open it and touch the tab Devices that you will find at the bottom of the screen. Once this is done, you must click the More button (+) which is in the upper right corner and later you will have to give Add device.

If you scroll down you can select TV and choose the Mark of your Samsung Smart TV. Later, you must follow the instructions of your app to complete the configuration process, which goes through configuring SmartThings and then returning to Alexa to finish.

To add new devices In Alexa, delete them or organize them in their corresponding groups, you just have to go to the same option, in devices and more, choosing the option you want and following the instructions that you will see. It is all very intuitive.

Another thing you can do is change the name of your TV. This will help you later to make some of your commands easier. Go to Devices and hit all devices. Choose yours and go to the configuration tab. There you can edit the name, at the top, and change it to something simple (it will be what you use in the commands to refer to your TV model.

From SmartThings

You can download this feature from Samsung in the following links depending on your operating system, Android and ios . This application is one of the best options that the company has to synchronize what you need in your home, and it also allows you to use the voice assistant from your television.

Once you have verified that everything is fine and knowing that you have to configure Alexa for your brand of television, you will have to go to the 3-line icon which is the menu and then you will select Skills and games. In the tab your skills you will have to go to magnifying glass (search icon) and from there you will proceed to the search for the SmartThings app (all together). Click on it when you find it and then hit activate to use. With this, the connection between the apps will start. You must log into the service through your Samsung account indicating the access data you have for it. If you have forgotten, you will have to change them, however, it is important that you have them on hand before starting the whole process.

Choose the connected devices to SmartThings that you want to connect with Alexa and give It allows to confirm. Once the message that it has been confirmed appears, they will have been linked. Now you can close the window and follow the process by linking your TV.

Pair the TV

You have already associated SmartThings with Alexa and it is time for you to configure your TV so you can control it through the voice assistant and thus give orders to your Samsung TV easily. You will have to go to detect devices and wait for Alexa to detect those that are nearby. Through a message, you will find the devices that are detected from your SmartThings account. You have to give to Configure device to register it. You can associate your TV to some devices or to a certain room or room by clicking on Choose a group. This way you will choose the room you want to assign it to, then you just have to follow the steps to add your device to the group. If you don’t want to do this, you just have to give to ignore. Anyway, if you are interested later you can do it. Finish the configuration by giving the option Done. If you have more televisions or devices to link, you will have to follow these steps several times.

With this it would be, so you can start now to control your television with your voice. If you want, you can try the most frequent commands by clicking on the Alexa icon.

Other options: Amazon Fire TV

If your TV is not compatible or you find it difficult to follow these steps, or you simply do not have a Smart TV, what you can do is connect a device Fire tv (or others like Roku that allow you to use the voice assistant).

There are currently several Fire TV models. If you have a perfect one, otherwise choose the one that best suits your needs or budget. With it already installed, you must open the Alexa application on your smartphone (we have previously told you where to download it). You give More at the bottom of the screen, go to Setting and scroll down until you find the option to TV.

This is where you must choose the device you have and link your device. Give him the corresponding start information to complete this process (remember to have it on hand to speed up the process). Once you follow the instructions, you are good to go.

Helpful Commands

If you have already completed the process successfully, you can start enjoying your TV with the orders from your voice. It is important that you know that not all services use the same commands, so in case these do not work for you, you can consult the company for updated information.

There are many that will be really useful, so we will tell you the most important ones that you can use to start try the possibilities that Amazon’s voice assistant offers you on your television.

“Alexa, [enciende/apaga] [el nombre de tu TV Samsung]”

“Alexa, watch” Series / movie that you want to see “on Netflix”

“Alexa, show movies [del género que más te guste]”

“Alexa, [reproducir/pausar] on [modelo de tu tele]”

“Alexa, turn the volume up / down [arriba/abajo] on [nombre de tu tele Samsung]”

“Alexa, mute [tu modelo de TV]”

“Alexa, change the input to HDMI 1 (or 2) in [nombre del televisor]”

For example, if you have changed the name of your television to Paco’s TV, saying “Alexa, turn on Paco’s TV” will turn on the voice. If you want to watch The Squid Game, you can say “Alexa watch The Squid Game on Netflix.” If you have a gloomy day, you can try saying “Alexa, show drama movies.” If for some reason you need to mute the TV because someone is talking to you or you are on the phone, say “Alexa, mute Paco’s TV.”