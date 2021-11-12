A new event is available on Genshin Impact. “Dream flowers” is the new mission to fulfill to obtain great rewards and prizes. It will be available from November 12-22 and it will consist of helping Sakuya with the publicity of her flower shop.

How to complete the “Dream Flowers” event

The first thing to know to participate in this event is that you have to have reached the Adventure Rank 30, to have obtained the Relaxer and to have completed the mission “Ritou’s escape plan”.

After completing the “Dream Flowers” Introductory Event, follow the directions to the Sakuya Florist in Inazuma. The event is divided into two parts: from 12 to 18 will be the seed swap and from 12 to 22 the phase of flower exchange.

The first six days of the event we will receive 6 flower seeds and other rewards when we deliver the materials to Sakuya. There are 3 types of seeds, so you can get any of them.

These seeds can be planted in fields of the Relaxing and after a while they will grow and can be collected. Upon completing the missions, we will receive the “Sakuya Gardening Package” and we will be able to choose the gardening rack that we like the most. At most we can get 3 of these packages. After the event is over, the items will be put into inventory.

Important event information

Seeds can only be redeemed once a day. The rewards are updated daily, so if one day we don’t get them, we lose them.

You cannot have more than 20 dream flowers of each variety at the same time.

“Dream Flowers” event rewards