A new game mode is available in Genshin Impact. “An ancient shadow” is the new modality and it will consist of helping Katheryne of the Adventurer’s Guild with a task that worries him.

In the following guide we leave you all the details of the event, how to play, as well as the rewards we can get in return. Do not miss it!

Information of “An ancient shadow”

This game mode will be available from November 5 to 15. Afterwards, the mission “Sources of energy of autonomous mechanisms: Conclusion” will be available until the 18th. To participate, it is required to have reached the Adventure Rank 30 and have completed the Archon quest “A flower sprouts from the cell.”





Genshin Impact event details

The first thing we have to know is that the event is divided into three phases during which we will have to complete different missions.

Phase 1: Preliminary survey

We have to complete the previous missions to obtain the contraption “Ayesha’s Chaos Seeker” and go to each probing location to use the contraption and locate objectives.





Phase 2: Sample collection

We have to go to the designated places to start the challenge and recharge all the Pursina Nails. Enemies will appear that we will have to defeat to protect them.





Phase 3: Live Testing

We will have to recharge all the nails to recover their energy before time runs out, while we fight against the Anomalous Ruin Demolisher.





Event rewards

Protogems

Mineral of Mystic Refinement

Talent upgrade material

Blackberry