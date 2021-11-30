Compare free images with these programs

Next, we are going to see different applications with which to compare two photos that seem identical to find out what differences we can find.

WinMerge, compare up to 3 images at a time

It is a free software with which we can buy files and images in order to appreciate the differences between the two. It allows us to make the comparison between two or three images at a time. To do this, the first thing to do is download it, by clicking on this link to their official website.

Once installed, we proceed to compare two photos, for this we click on the “File” and “New” tab, and then click on the Image section. In the event that we want to compare three files, click on the “New (3 panels)” option.

Once the comparison panels are open, we are going to import the images, from the “File” tab and clicking on “Open”. From here, we are going to select two or three images to compare. Once loaded we press the “Buy” button. This will show us the images side by side.

We can already see the differences between the two, being able to customize aspects such as block size, overlap, alpha block, etc., from the panel located on the left side of the screen. We can also zoom in and out of the image, enlarge a part of both, as well as use function to rotate, flip, among others.

Image Comparer, wide format compatibility

We are talking about a tremendously simple application that will help us compare two photos quickly and with minimal effort. It is compatible with a wide range of formats such as JPEG, JPG, BMP, GIF, PNG, among others. To use it, we simply have to download its portable file, so it does not require any type of installation, just unzip it and run it. We can free download.

Once executed we will verify that it has a tremendously simple interface. It will only be necessary to click on the «Browse» button to load each image in its corresponding section. Once finished, click on the «Compare» button.

This will make the “Is Same?” “False” appears, so we will click on the “View Differences” button for the program to highlight the location of the differences. This will cause the photos to be displayed in a dedicated window, with support with multiple windows, so we can alternate between the panel that shows each of the images and that has the differences.

Difference similar photos from these websites

If we do not want to download any software to our computer, we can use different online tools to perform this function.

Diffchecker, many types of comparisons

This web application has been developed to compare two visually very similar images. It also allows you to buy text files, PDF, Excel and folders. It has a free plan that we can use by clicking on this link to your website.

Once we have accessed we must add the original photo to the left side, while we import the modified image on the right side. Once this is done at the top we will have different tools to visually compare the two images.

If we click on the “Difference” tab, it will quickly show us the differences found. With the «Slider» tool, it shows us one image on top of another, so that dragging one photo over another with the slider will help us to check the differences. From “Downloadable” it allows us to dim the images to be able to differentiate them, while from “File details”, we can compare the details of the file such as size, resolution, length and other information.

Online-Image-Comparison, compare the photo pixel by pixel

Through this online application we can compare photos pixel by pixel. It will only be necessary to load them to see their differences. It will only be necessary access the developer’s website.

Later we must click on the box on the left to enter the original image, and then select the box on the right to put the modified photo. Later we specify the color that we use to highlight the differences between images. We also set the “Fuzz” level, which is used to define pixel size to be compared. At a higher value, it will only highlight the big differences between the two images.

Finally, we press the «Compare» button and it will highlight the differences between one and the other in the color we have selected. In addition, you show the photos side by side so that you can compare them.

ThelmageKit, photo processing tool

It is a website that contains different free tools for image processing. One of them is the possibility of comparing two photos that look the same to check what differences exist between the two. Also, it supports almost all kinds of image formats like JPG, PNG, BMP, TIFF, RAW, PSD, JPEG GIF, BMP, WBM, etc.

It is very easy to use so it can be used by all types of users. To begin with, we must access the developer’s website. Once on the page, we must click on «Upload file» from where we must import both images at the same time. We can upload them both from our hard drive and from a cloud storage service such as Dropbox, Google Drive or OneDrive.

Once this is done, the differences between the two photos will be displayed automatically, and you can see them in pink. Parts that are identical will be displayed in black and white. Finally, it will be possible to download the image showing the differences.