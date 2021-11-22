Who has a dress midi in the closet he has a treasure. Both for the day and for the night, because with these style tricks that we have taken from the best street style we will get to do the looks that we take to the office some awesome designs for our parties more sophisticated.

Satin and sandals: the most sophisticated minimalism





Satin is already one of the most elegant fabrics for night parties. Perhaps you will take advantage of it to go to work with a cardigan over or a blazer working. But when night falls it is best to give it all the prominence with some nice heeled sandals and a matching bag that focuses all eyes exclusively on the design.

With a lingerie top over it





If you want to take advantage of a dress midi in particular but has a vibe very daily, you add the sophisticated touch of the night. Because a tight, lingerie top has that magic: it marks more of the figure in the case of flared designs and add that elegant and sexy touch a stroke of black, embroidery and lace.

With long gloves like the Hollywood diva





Long gloves are back on trend this season. We have seen them wear Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo and even in the Zara catalog. That is why they will succeed. If you have a dress midi and you add this accessory you will pass automatically from guest to diva from Hollywood.

Lace is always perfect for the night





Whoever has a lace dress does not need anything else. If he cropped top above the dress is able to turn your look In one worthy of the red carpet, the lace dress is already perfect to wear at night. It does not matter if it is short, medium or long. Because with heels and a handbag you will always be the queen.

With a white shirt underneath





If you want to give your strapless or strapless dress a different effect for the evening party, try putting a white shirt underneath. Its elegant and sophisticated effect is instantaneous and greatly enriches the style. It will seem that one of the most famous designers has dressed you of the world.

With contrasting accessories that give weight to the look





Summer and Ibiza dresses can also be turned into evening designs. For this you have to give them some weight and thus prevent them from being too hippies and carefree. We take note of this look, because it is perfect to do so. Contrasting leather accessories that make the whole style much more elegant.

With a blazer male above





The male blazer can make a dress midi a perfect one for the office. But if we choose your giant black version and we combine it with a midi dress and heels we get a look by night perfect for any fall or winter.

With blouse underneath and socks





There is a very original formula to make our strap dress the star garment of any evening party. Of course, it is only suitable for the most daring. Because it’s about pick up a puff-sleeved blouse and add it under the dress, building very different volumes. If to that we add a sandals with socks glitter, the night will be ours.

With coat oversize and a touch grunge





This is one of our favorite formulas and it looks great at night parties. We talk about choosing a dress midi slip and add a coat with male lapels as big as possible. For this purpose oversize we add one choker, ankle boots or very rocker smoky makeup and we get a very grunge and perfect for the queens of the night outs.

Photos | Imaxtree.