If you want to log into another TikTok account or if you don’t want your session to remain open on your mobile, or on a friend’s or simply you want a break from app notifications, you can log out of your TikTok account and return to it later.

What happens if you log out of TikTok?

If you log out of your TikTok account You will no longer be able to access the content of your account or that of the people you follow, you will not receive notifications from the application and you will not be able to be aware of the news that is presented in the content of your account or in the accounts you follow, this is temporarily, since you will be able to return when you log in again.

The difference between logging out and deleting your TikTok account

Logging out of the application prevents you from seeing the content that circulates on your account, it also prevents you from receiving notifications, however, the logout refers to something temporary, while if you delete your account you will no longer be able to access your content, the progress of your account and your account will be deleted from the platform, the absence will be noticed by the people who follow your account.

If you log out of your TikTok account, you can re-enjoy your content and that of the people you follow on the app just by logging in again. But if you delete your account you will not be able to return to your usual content, if you want to enjoy the content of the platform you will need to create a new account and start looking for who to follow.

You will not receive notifications from your account

When you log out of your TikTok account, notifications about what is happening within your account will stop coming to you, this is useful if you want to take a break from the application temporarily, in that period you will not see who likes it. your videos, you will not see the comments or direct messages until you return to the application and log into your account.

Is the information on your TikTok profile still visible?

When you log out of TikTok, your profile and your content will continue to be visible to your followers and people who search for your account, since you did not delete your account all the data from your profile and the content that you have uploaded on the platform will be able to be seen by anyone who enters TikTok and wants to see the content you offer.

How do you log out of TikTok?

If you want a break from the app or want to log into another account, you must log out of the account that is open on your deviceTo do this you will enter the application and then you will press the button in the lower left that says ‘I’ and that will make you see your TikTok profile.

Being in your profile, press the three dots at the top left of the screen and look at the menu and application settings, in the last line of the menu is the option to ‘close session’, when you press you will get a confirmation to close session and you select the option ‘close session’, by doing so, your content is saved for when you want to return.

To log back into your account, you must enter the TikTok application and complete the fields that appear with the data corresponding to the account you want to open, by doing this you will be able to enjoy the content that circulates in your account again and you will receive notifications of messages, comments, mentions and other ways to interact.

If for any reason you want to delete your TikTok account, the procedure is similar to that of logging out. You must enter the application and press the option ‘I’ to enter your profile, after that you must press the three points in the upper right part and thus open the menu to select ‘manage account’ and then ‘delete account’, this deletion will be permanent.