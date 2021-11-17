It doesn’t matter if you are a good or bad cook, the outer bottom of pans and pots always ends up turning black over time. With this trick you can leave your pans as new without any effort.

If you are used to the stove, you will know that it is almost impossible to keep the bottoms of pans and pots in perfect condition, it does not matter if you use a gas cooker, ceramic hob or induction, it is indifferent.

Sooner or later the background ends up acquiring a black or golden color over time as a result of the effect of heat and leftovers.

The worst thing is that it does not matter if you clean them thoroughly after each wash, or put them in the dishwasher (something that with most pans you should not do) the exterior stains will end up being produced and to top it off they are very difficult to remove.

They say that for all ills there is ‘a remedy’, although the modern version of this popular saying would say ‘a TikTok’, well the popular social network is becoming an inexhaustible source of tips and tricks for almost everythingEven to remove external stains from pans and pots effortlessly.

We owe this trick to the user @ramdeep_osahan, which in just 40 seconds is capable of leaving a pan of those that already have a few cooked on top as new.

The trick to clean the bottom of pans and pots effortlessly It consists of six easy steps:

Turn the pan upside down and gently run a steel wool pad over the burned bottom. Sprinkle some salt and baking soda on the bottom of the pan. Pour the salt and baking soda mixture into dish soap to create a paste and rub the scouring pad to spread the mixture over the entire surface. Now place a few sheets of kitchen paper on top of it, to cover the entire bottom. Pour white cleaning vinegar on top of the paper until it is soaked and let it sit for a few minutes. Remove the kitchen paper, remove the dirt and how to delight yourself with your shiny frying pan.

With minimal effort, almost without lifting a single finger you will make the outside of your pans and pots look like the first day.