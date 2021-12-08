The charging port is the fundamental element to recharge the mobile on a day-to-day basis. You use it daily — or you may be lucky enough to wait two days.

If you want to know what to do to be able to maintain it, here we tell you how to clean it so that it works correctly for much longer and thus avoid the dreaded charging failures.

A delicate port, but relatively easy to clean

The vast majority of smartphones have this port where it ends accumulating dirt over time Due to the fact that it is not protected by any type of cover and finally it ends up filling with dust from the environment.

It also gets dirty because Most of the cables with which we load the mobile end up on the ground due to its length. Another reason in which they also collect dirt is in the pockets, where there are remains of fabric or even sand when transporting them when we go somewhere on the road.

In the end, it is inevitable that it will fill with dust over time, but we are going to give you a series of tricks to clean it in a simple way. Keep in mind that these methods also serve to clean the cable connector and not just the device port.

Solutions to clean the charging port of your Xiaomi mobile

While there are more alternatives, here are some of the best solutions you can use to clean the port without damaging it.

Compressed air





It is one of the most used products in the world of computing and it is also really useful for other gadgets like the charging port of your device.

Isopropyl alcohol





Isopropyl alcohol is another product that is also used in different equipment and components to be able to clean them correctly and without fear of damaging them.

Soft toothbrush





In the world of manual toothbrushes, there are different hardnesses. In this case, when buying one of them you must choose one soft or soft hardness or, at most, average. In this way, the bristles will not damage the metal and will descale the dirt.

Needle or safety pin





The needles are another of the elements that you may have at home and that with a little skill you can get the dirt out.

Yes, you must be careful, in any case, so as not to scratch the metal or the pins of the slot loading. In any case, it is very useful to remove possible blocks of dirt that obstruct the correct load.