Claro is a multinational telecommunications company with great influence in Spanish and the United States, with a presence in 18 countries in America, it has more than 280 million subscribers to its line of services, among which we have mobile telephony, satellite internet, Television, voice calls, music and a wide variety of services. For this reason It is very likely that you or someone you know uses one of the services of this great company. In this tutorial we will show you the different ways that exist so that you can check the balance of your Claro prepaid line.

Ways to check the balance of a Claro line

There is at least 5 ways With which you can check the balance of your Claro prepaid line, in this section we will briefly talk about each one of them.

From the App

The Claro company has an app available to its users that is available on the App Store and also in the Play Store called “Mi Claro”, with which you can check your available balance at the moment. You just have to install the app and enter the data it requests to create your profile, from where you can easily check your balance.

On the website

Another way to check your Claro balance is through its website, as Claro has a presence in many countries you must connect to the page corresponding to your countryFor example, if you are in Spain, the page you must visit is www.claro.com.es, if you connect from Argentina, the page will be www.claro.com.ar and so on for each country. If you are not sure which page corresponds to your country, you can visit the Claro’s official page and select your country from the left menu where you can see the list of available countries.

Once you are inside the page corresponding to your country you should go to the upper right section and locate the box called “My Clear”, then a new page will open where you must create a personal account in your self-management channel, click on the “Create your username” button and fill in the form with all the information that the page asks for. If you already have a user created, then in that case you must log in with the email and password that you configured when you created your personal account.

When you are already in your profile, go to select the type of line you want to consult, if it is prepaid or postpaid, then access the option in the menu “Balance Inquiries”, and voila, the system will show you the available balance and the last activity carried out by the service that you have contracted with that company.

Per call

The Claro balance inquiry via phone call is one of the fastest and most practical ways out thereHowever, you should know that depending on the country where you are, you must call one telephone number or another. So we share a list with you.

Check Claro balance in Argentina and Colombia: Dial from your mobile * 611 # + Call button. Select the option corresponding to balance and consumption, the system will send you a message with the detail of your available balance

Check Claro balance in Peru: Enter your call menu on your mobile, dial the number * 777 and select option 1, wait a few seconds and you will be able to listen to your call as the operator will give you the available balance at the time.

Check Claro balance in Chile and Ecuador: In the case of these two countries, the number to call is the same, you must make a call to * 123 # and when the call starts, choose option 1 where you will be notified via voice of your available balance.

Check Claro balance in Costa Rica: For this country the number to call is * 30 From your mobile, once the call is made, you will be able to listen to a message with your balance.

Check Claro balance in Guatemala: In Guatemala you must make a call to the number *5, but you should know that This call has a cost of Q1.00 to be able to access your balance information.

Check Claro balance in El Salvador: For this Central American country you must make a call to the number * 222 # and select option 4, you will immediately obtain the information on the status of your line’s balance.

By code

To check balance by code in Peru: The way to check your balance and see what is available through your mobile screen is by dialing the number * 777 # and a notification with the available balance will appear on your screen.

Check your Claro balance in Honduras: In Honduras the process to check your balance is to make a call to the number * 5 + Send or call key, you can also do it by calling the number * 55 or to * 120 # and you will be able to see on your screen the balance that you have available at the moment.

With SMS

The balance inquiry via text messaging is also available for some countries, as is the case of Argentina, country in which you should send an SMS to the number 611 with the word “BALANCE“without the quotes and in a moment you will receive a message with the information of your available balance. The country of The Savior It also has the option of checking the balance through text messaging, in this case the number to send the message is the 72536 with the word BALANCE and you will receive a message with the detail of your available balance.

How long do clear refills last?

The duration of Claro recharges varies depending on the country where you are, but on average if you buy a package of 3 Gigas + unlimited calls to Claro mobile this plan will be valid for 3 days. The 2 Gig plan plus 100 minutes of calls to all operators it will be valid for 15 days.

The 7 Gigas plan includes 1 Gig from Facebook + 1 Gig from TikTok and Instagram will be valid for 30 days, but the Giga available for Facebook and Instagram will only be available for 7 days.

Where can I recharge my balance?

Each country has its own credit recharge methods, to find out about the details of each one, you can visit the Claro website corresponding to your country, but we want to talk to you about a couple of methods that you can use to recharge your balance from any country with your credit card.

The first is by accessing the Claro recharges page, the URL of the official website is www.clarorecargas.com/enter-number where you will see a drop-down menu to choose the country corresponding to the number you want to recharge, then enter the full number, verify that there are no errors, press the red button to continue with the process and enter the payment information that the system requests. This platform is very safe and easy to use.

The second way to top up your balance is through the official Claro app for recharges, is called Claro Recargas and is available for iOS and Android, once you download the app you just have to open it, select the destination of the recharge you want to do, or also enter the full number with the country code, then select the amount you want. You want to recharge to that number or if you prefer, choose one of the packages of calls or Gigas of navigation and finally, enter the payment data that the system requests. In a few minutes you will have the balance available in the number you just entered to recharge.

What can be done if the recharge does not arrive?

If after a few hours you still do not receive the balance sent through any payment platform, then you must contact the customer service of the same platform that you used to send the recharge or through the support provided by the website corresponding to each country according to your region.