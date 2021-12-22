Not all glass containers or glasses can be used in the microwave, it can even be dangerous. With this simple trick you will be able to get rid of doubts in just a minute.

Although the popular belief is that all glass containers and glasses can be used in the microwave, this is not true.

The truth is that not all glassware is safe for microwave use, and unfortunately the labeling of these does not help to clarify doubts since not all products clearly indicate whether or not they are safe for microwave use.

There are exceptions, household products of recognized brands such as Duralex or Pyrex are usually indicated by a symbol on the base (a kind of wavy lines) that can be used in the microwave, although it is not the most common, especially in glasses, goblets or dishes, which are usually indicated in any case on the crockery boxes, which nobody usually keeps.

Using a glass container not suitable for the microwave can be dangerous, high temperatures can cause, for example, the container to explode inside, burn us or break in our hand when we remove it due to the temperature contrast.

The microwave is a very useful and practical appliance, but there are foods with which it is better not to use it. We show you some of them.

If you have doubts, it is best to put this into practice Trick to know if it is safe to use a glass container or glass in the microwave.

It is very simple, you just have to insert the glass, cup or fountain in question inside the microwave together with a mug suitable for use in the microwave filled with cold water, and put it into operation for a minute at maximum power.

If it is not microwave safe, the water will be cold and the glass container will be warm. The reason for this is that the glass will have absorbed the heat, and when that happens, it means that the glassware could overheat and break if we keep it inside for several minutes.

If, on the other hand, the water is warm and the glass is cold, it means that the water has absorbed the heat and not the glass. That’s good news, and it means you can safely microwave the glass container.

Now that you know how to check your glass, goblet or crystal container in the microwave You can now check all the dishes for dangerous items not suitable for the micro.