Using the mobile

This will be the easiest way, whatever the Xiaomi model, it is not that we are going to have to do something too complicated to change the time in it, since, as in the case of many other devices or smartwaches, it is It changes automatically when the time is changed on the mobile phone itself. Of course, we must have the bracelet correctly paired with our smartphone for this to work.

Therefore, if what we want is to change the time on an activity bracelet of the Chinese brand, we will have to do it directly on our smartphone, either Android or iOS, following the following steps:

We start by accessing the mobile Settings. Then we go to the System (Android) or General (iOS) section. Next, tap on the Date and time option. If it does not appear, we can search for Date and time in the quick search engine of the mobile Settings. Finally, activate the option of Automatic time or Use the time zone provided by the network. In the case of an iPhone, we will have to enable Automatic Settings. In addition, in both cases we will have to check that the time zone is chosen correctly. In Spain it is Madrid (GMT +1).

Unlink and link

It would be quite rare if the previous method does not work well for you the time change on a Xiaomi Mi Band. If so, we will have to try to unlink our bracelet and then re-link it. To complete this unlinking process, we will be able to use Mi Fit, its official app. To do this, we will have to follow the following steps:

Enter the Mi Fit application. Access the Profile tab. Then, select your Xiaomi Mi Band> Click on Unlink > Accept to confirm the process.

In a few seconds the Xiaomi Mi Band will turn off and it will be like the first day, which means that we will have to re-link it as we did right out of the box. In addition, we will have this same option from the activity bracelet, although it will be with the factory reset function. Something that we will see later, because it will be one of the last cases to solve the failure with the time change.

Problem solving

There are devices that, due to their peculiar operation, may not change the time immediately, as may be the case with the different models of the Chinese brand’s bracelets. It must be said that, under normal conditions, the time should be changed automatically on the smartband, without having to do anything on our own or adjust your own settings. But, the problem can reside in different reasons, since it depends on the time of the phone itself or even a synchronization failure. Therefore, these will be the different alternatives to put an end to this error.

Synchronization fails

It may be because of the synchronization between your phone, whether it is Android or iOS, and your Mi Band 3, 4, 5 or 6, because in all these models the configuration that you should take a look will be the same so that you do not lose the synchronization between both devices. Therefore, the trick that we will have to carry out will be following these steps:

The first thing will be to open the Mi Fit app and wait for it to synchronize with our bracelet. Then, we will have to click on our profile and enter the My devices section. Then select your Mi Band 4, 5, 6 or the model you have. After this, access the menu run in the background> Go to settings.

By clicking on this option, we recommend activating the following functions: Automatic start, Secondary start and Run in the background. In this way, the next time the summer or winter time change is made, it should be done by itself in your Xiaomi smartband.

Check My Fit

One of the most common problems is that our account linked to Xiaomi or Google itself does not finish connecting and is thinking all the time, to avoid this we will have to clear the cache and data of the application to start the process again . To do this, we will have to follow the following process:

Enter your phone’s settings. Click on the Applications section and enter My Fit. Once inside this, we will have the possibility of clear cache and all app data.

After this process, we will have to log in with our account again in the Xiaomi app. From now on, it shouldn’t fail again when trying to log into it. Therefore, there will be no problem with the time change.

Bluetooth problems

Another possible reason why it has not been changed the time on the Xiaomi bracelet It is due to a bad connection with the mobile’s Bluetooth. Therefore, one of the best options will be to make our mobile forget about the Chinese smartband within the Bluetooth connection options, so that when we link it again we have everything ready to work well.

Here the problem is that when we want to reconnect the device to our mobile and leave it semi-connected, but not linked, the mobile can recognize it, but the Mi Fit account does not or vice versa. To avoid this, we have to do the following:

Access the mobile settings. Enter the Bluetooth section (or the Connections section). Click on your Xiaomi Mi Band model and click to forget. Then pair the two devices again.

Restart the bracelet

In some cases, it is likely that an internal process of the Xiaomi smartband has been ‘caught’, so we will have to try restarting the bracelet in order to restart each of the internal processes of your system. If you have never done it, you will have to follow these steps:

Swipe the screen of your My band 4, 5, 6 upwards. Click on the More option. Enter the Settings section Click on the Restart option.

After turning it off and on, we would have to see what the time of your Mi Band 3, or another model, has already been successfully switched to winter or summer time.

Reset it

If at this point you still cannot find the cause of the problem, it is not yet the time to despair. We can always start from scratch by reinstalling the app, that is, deleting it completely and downloading it again, to later access with your credentials and format your Chinese smartband.

Before this, we will have to unlink it from the smartphone from the Bluetooth menu of the mobile settings and selecting, just as we had explained in one of the previous sections. Now is when we will have to leave the Xiaomi smartband as fresh out of the box:

Swipe across your smartband screen to the More section. Click on the Settings option. Click on Factory reset> confirm click on the check in red.

Now that the bracelet has returned to its original state, synchronize the Mi Band with the Mi Fit again. After this, we shouldn’t have any more problems, so I know it will change the time automatically Just pair the activity bracelet to our phone and log into the Xiaomi application.