For change the order of screens in Windows 10 version We must consider some aspects in this type of configuration, although it is nothing to write home about. In this article we will take care of telling you everything you need to do about this process and how to do it.

What should you do to choose the main screen of your computer?

Having both screens running on your desktop from Microsoft Windows 10, you decide for some reason view a single screen as primary and only. Now you just have to follow the following steps to get this action done and that the PC is sending video only to the main screen or of your preference and thus work with only one, let’s get started.

Pressing the Windows start key + P at the same time, a list will open on the right side of the main screen that allows the selection and arrangement of each of the screens with four options:

PC screen only. (In this option we get that the secondary screen is deactivated and only the main one remains).

Duplicate

Enlarge

Second screen only

In this case, we choose the first option to confirm this action and accept in this way the change will have been made.

How can you change monitor 1 by 2 in Windows 10?

If what you are looking for now is only the projection of the secondary screen only and deactivate the main screen, the first thing to do is go to Then go to Settings> System> display.

We will be shown a list with the options such as the screen brightness adjustment, but what interests us is with which we can configure the screens and We select only second screen then confirm to the system accepting this action and only the secondary screen will remain working and the main screen will be deactivated.

Using the keyboard

In order to change monitors one by another, you can use the shortcut using the start key Windows + the P key. Using them will give you access to the system configuration menu and in this you will find the screen section then identify and from here you have to drag to the position you want and confirm this action.

With configuration

The first thing to do is enter the key where the Windows logo is, a panel will be displayed here, locate the word configuration.

Here a pop-up window will open that will give us access to the part of the general system by clicking on the word system, now on the left of the window there are two screen numbering boxes, you must confirm the position of each one and then drag to change the 2 to 1 then we accept these changes and voila, the secondary screen will remain in use and the main one will be deactivated.

On the other hand, if you want to customize your desktop even more, you can change the wallpaper automatically according to the time of the screen that you decide to place as the main one.

Why doesn’t your PC allow you to change the order of the screens and how to fix it?

Generally it should be simple and without any inconvenience but sometimes things are not like that if this is the case, what you should do is the following:

Walk into start> settings> System> display. The box that is shown has two squares that are numbered one with # 1 and the other with # 2 of not being able to drag one by the other; you must press click holding to the screen you want to change. Drag this time down and the option will appear to make this my main screen accept and try the change again, this should correct the error

How can you connect 3 monitors to your Windows 10 computer?

To be able to do this, you must have enough inputs to connect let’s say 3 monitors, there is a simple and comfortable solution, and this is buy USB road adapters to connect monitors either HDMI or VGA and voila. Connect the monitors and then we go to configuration, thus allowing you to work on several monitors at the same time. Here in the display system, the third monitor detected should appear alongside the others.