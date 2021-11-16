Windows 11 came with a few new features, especially in the visual section, and while it has its good things, it also has its bad side. One of the especially bad things, is Microsoft’s decision to make it harder than ever to change the default browser.

What used to be a couple of clicks is now an endless string for each file type, a tedious and complicated process which seems to be perfectly designed so that nobody bothers in the end and sticks with Microsoft Edge. And if you think that’s bad, worse is the fact that even if we change the default browser, Windows 11 will force us to keep opening Edge. Here’s how to change your browser and how to stop Windows 11 from forcing you to use Edge anyway.





How to change the default browser in Windows 11

If you have already installed a new browser you have two options, the first is to go to ^Setting Windows 11 (Windows key + I) and navigate to the section Applications. In the options to click on Default apps:



Default apps in Windows 11 Settings

Once there, browse the list of applications until you find the browser of your choice. In this example we will use Firefox. The difference between Windows 10 and Windows 11 is that Windows 11 requires you to assign a default app for each of the types of files and links that exist.



Select the browser you want to use in the list of apps

In the case of a browser, these can be from a simple HTML document (a common and current website), to HTTP or HTTPS URLs, and Windows 11 requires setting a default app for each one separately. Therefore, you must make multiple clicks to establish (in this case Firefox) as the default app for each and every one of these files.



Are you sure?

When you click on a file type or link, you will have to do another extra click when Microsoft prevents you from making the instant change by recommending the use of Edge. (because they don’t know when to stop) . After clicking on “Change anyway“you can choose a new browser:



Finally

This is where you will see the list of all available applications that can manage the type of file or link that you are changing. This is just step 1 of 10, since there are 9 other file types that are commonly opened by default by your browser.



83 years later

Once you have repeated the process Ad infinitum you will be able to enjoy your new browser by default … although not always. In cases where you have to open internal links, such as the News and Interests Widget or the web results in Windows search, for example, will continue to be forced to open with Edge.

How to break all the chains of Edge





While Microsoft tried to justify this decision and started blocking third-party tools like EdgeDeflector built just to bypass restrictions, we already have an alternative.

Its name is MSEdgeRedirect and it is an open source project that is currently in beta. Its function is simple: redirect links from Windows search, weather widget and news, to your default browser, skipping Microsoft’s efforts to open only with Edge.

Just download the executable from the releases page on GitHub and the app will run on Windows 11 in the background. You will see an icon in the notification area on the taskbar and just make sure it starts with Windows for everything to work as it should.