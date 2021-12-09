MIUI has a series of apps that it uses by default, for example, at the time of open a PDF file or click a link. Then we will show you how you can change them on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO.

You may have clicked on an app that you want to run these types of files all the time, but Either because you have pressed it by mistake or because you already want to change it, you do not know how to do it.

Although all Xiaomi phones have MIUI as a customization layer, today we will show you how to follow the steps on Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO.

How to change the default apps on Xiaomi and Redmi





Changing the default applications on your Xiaomi or Redmi mobile is very simple, you just have to follow the following steps:

To open “ Settings “.

“. Choose the section “ Applications “.

“. Click on the three points at the top and choose “ Default apps “.

“. From there, you can change the different parameters and change the app that opens when you touch a specific element.

The steps are simple and will make everything work to your liking.

How to change default apps in POCO





POCO integrates MIUI for POCO, although in this case the steps to follow are identical: