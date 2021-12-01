Having a good browser installed on our computer is essential especially if we spend a lot of time browsing the web. Good browsers speed up our work and enhance our experience as well as making you more productive. The characteristics that good browsers should have are basically speed and versatility.

Mozilla Firefox is one of the many browsers that are available. Its versatility allows us to make configuration adjustments to customize it. We can customize the theme, change the background color of the desktop, change the tabs and much more. In this article we will show you how to change the background color and customize the default themes.

Themes allow us to change the appearance of the browser as the background color and image of the toolbar. Firefox shows a default or default theme, however, it has a great variety that we can change at any time and improve its appearance. Once Firefox is downloaded and installed, follow these steps:

Opens the menu identified by the three horizontal bars in the upper right. Then press Add-ons and themes and several options will appear to change white colors to darker ones. To select the desired one, click Activate or Install recommended theme.

If you are not satisfied with the displayed topics, you can still search further by enabling the Find Topics window. The addons.mozilla.org page will open with a wide variety of themes for all tastes and in different categories. Choose a category and then the theme you prefer and click Install theme.

Do I need to install an add-on to easily customize Firefox?

The Firefox functions allow us to customize it without the need to install add-ons. Firefox add-ons are extensions that allow you to add more versatility to the browser. They add features that give the user more scope to personalize it and get more out of it.

To install an add-on, open the Firefox menu identified by the three bars in the upper right corner. Go to Plugins and Themes and from the sub menu choose Extensions. A list of recommended extensions will appear. To install an application Add to Firefox. You can add or uninstall it whenever you want.

Add FVD Speed ​​dial to your browser

FVD Speed ​​dial is one of those add-ons that add functionalities to Firefox and help to personalize it. With this extension you can make synchronizations online, customize the background color, organize groups, change the bookmarks folder, change the font size among other functions. To change the wallpaper with FVD Speed ​​dial follow the steps below.

In the addons page place on the Speed ​​dial finder and from the results obtained select the one that interests you. We touch it and click on Add to Firefox. We click Add and a description of the add-on will appear, then follow the steps indicated by the system to install it.

Already on the plugin page, once we start, we go to the gear symbol in the upper right. From the windows that appear we give Background Options. We touch on the folder to find the image we want and we give it Open. It remains to give the Apply changes window so that the image is integrated as wallpaper.

What are the steps to change the background of Firefox without any problem?

By default Firefox shows us a white background color with a black font. It is possible to change this setting without any problem. Here’s how to do it.

Once the browser is open, click on the main menu at the top right. Then in the sub menu select Settings and then go to Language and appearance. Then apply Fonts and Colors. Then touch Colors and Text will appear with a black box next to it and the same Background with a white box, touch the color box to change it and apply OK to invert the colors.

Is it possible to modify the available themes that Firefox includes?

As we said, Firefox makes it possible to use add-ons or extensions that help to modify the default interface of the browser and change its appearance. Are available a wide variety of plugins and extensions that adjust to any changes you want to make to customize the browser. Simply place addons.mozilla.org in the search bar and many of the available options will open.