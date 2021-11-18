Chromium is a browser that can be installed on Mac or Windows computers. Thanks to this powerful web browser, people have the opportunity to enjoy what the internet pages offer. This one looks a lot like Google Chrome. However, some prefer to remove Chromium and go for Chrome.

Next, it will show how to change the search engine that your Chromebook will have and which are the benefits of Chromium for different search engines. In addition, it will also explain what must be done in order to confirm that the search engine change has been carried out successfully.

The Chromium browser has the peculiar characteristic of offering users benefits when using a certain type of search engine. Such a thing is very useful, since there are hundreds of types of browsers precisely because of the available search engines.

For each search engine there is a specific web browser. Now, pay attention to the Chromium benefits in each of the following search engines:

Bing

Bing is a search engine that is used mostly on Windows computers. The default Windows browser is ‘Internet Explorer’. This browser uses ‘Bing’ as a search engine, but the browser itself has problems loading all types of web pages.

With Chromium this will be a thing of yesterday. If you set ‘Bing’ as the search engine in Chromium, each of the pages you select it will open without any problem. By the way, it should be noted that with Chromium you can change the browser country as Google allows you.

Yahoo!

Yahoo! is a search engine that is used mostly in browsers like ‘Firefox’. One of the most common problems with this type of search engine is that it does not load absolutely any results. This is due in the first instance due to compatibility problems of the ‘Firefox’ browser.

On the other hand, with the ‘Chromium’ browser you will have the incredible benefit of never ever seeing how searches do not load. All, thanks to the fact that Chromium fully conforms to the requirements that ‘Yahoo’ asks for. In addition, this type of browser is one of the best to use Facebook.

Duck Duck Go

What characterizes Duck Duck Go are its complete results in each of the searches carried out from the browsers. However, the only bad thing about this search engine is that in all internet browsers, your searches are slow. The amount of results is impressive and very good, but what takes away points is the slowness to show those results.

Chromebook provides you with the benefit of great speed in the sample of searches when you use the search engine ‘Duck Duck Go’. Thanks to this feature, you will be able to enjoy using this search engine much more.

Ecosia

Ecosia is a very little known search engine. However, despite not being so widely used, many use it for the safety it offers when browsing by any site within the internet. This search engine has almost no problems in itself and can also be downloaded as a web browser in Play Store.

By placing Ecosia as a search engine in Chromium, you will enjoy more benefits when it comes to security because the Chromium browser protect your personal data at all times. It should be noted that if you want to help the planet but do not have funds, you can use the Ecosia search engine. All the income generated by this search engine makes it possible to drive a campaign for a certain group of people who plant trees.

How can you access the search engine settings?

Since you have seen each of the benefits that the Chromium web browser offers on Chromebook devices, all you need to do is learn how to switch search engine. Pay attention to the following indications and follow each one of them to the letter:

Enter the Chromium browser that you previously downloaded on your Chromebook

Press the three dots icon

Choose the option ‘Settings’

Look for the ‘Search engine’ section

Within that section, click on the icon of the short arrow that points to the bottom

Now, choose the search engine you want to use

Already with this, I would finish the whole process for change search engine. From there, whenever you start Chromium on your Chromebook, the home page of that search engine you have chosen will appear.

How to confirm search engine change on Chromebook?

To finish with everything, it is important that you make sure that the Chromium search engine installed on your Chromebook has been registered. The only way to know if these types of changes have been made successfully is by opening the browser and seeing which is the initial page.

If you have chosen to Yahoo! as a search engine, you should see the Yahoo! home page. If you have chosen Bing as your search engine, you should see the Bing home page and in the same way with all other search engines.