How to change functions on your Windows PC keyboard

If you want to change the functions of your PC keyboard you can do it from, we tell you how to reassign functions to the keys of your computer.

The standard keyboard layout of Windows Technically it has not changed in the last decades, although it has its variations according to the language. However, there are usually keys or functions on the keyboard that we never use because we do not need them and If you think about it, that space is being wasted.

In Windows you can swap keyboard functions or reassign new ones, for example you could open Task Manager from Windows with the press of a key.

If you want to reassign a function to a key you can do it with SharpKeys, an open source program that uses the Windows registry and it allows you to exchange the functions on the keyboard to have the tool you need in the key that you prefer.

To reassign functions on your PC keyboard with Windows via SharpKeys, you just have to follow these simple steps:

1. Go to the official page of SharpKeys, in this link, click ZIP to download and click on the folder to launch it.

2. Double click on the file, click run and click accept.

3. Give click on “Add” In the first column that says (From key) choose the key you want to press and in the column that says (to key) select the function you want.

Clever! You already know how to reassign functions on the keyboard of your Windows PC, thanks to SharpKeys, so that no key is wasted space for you.