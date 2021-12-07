The streaming platforms have become popular in recent times. One of them being Showbox, from where you can access movies, series and documentaries from your mobile. But you can also view that multimedia content on a giant screen like the one on your television. Sounds interesting right?

Continue reading the article and you will learn how to configure your Chromecast with your Showbox to enjoy entertainment. We will tell you the steps you must take to use Showbox on your TV and how to resolve possible errors so that you can broadcast Showbox effectively.

What steps should you take to use Showbox on your TV with a Chromecast device?

The use of Showbox has spread to many countries and this is because Showbox is a platform that offers streaming entertainment where you can get movies and big tv series that you can see from your mobile device. But you may want to enjoy a program on this platform in the company of family and friends. This is why many are looking for ways to use Showbox to connect your TV to the internet using the Chromecast device connection.

For this you must set up your Showbox with the Chromecast device using an emulator for Android devices. In addition, you must download an application from the Play Store to stream Showbox content on your TV with Chromecast. This application that you must download to your mobile it’s allcast. Once installed, you enter it and choose what you want to cast to Chromecast.

Click on the three points, choose Android Player and then on Other Player. Choose the resolution in which the content will be transmitted and then click on Watch now in Showbox. Go back to Allcast and the player list displayed you must select Google Chromecast. That way you can watch your series or movie from your TV screen with Chromecast.

What’s the main reason why you can’t stream Showbox effectively?

You can get the best entertainment with the showbox app, the platform that has become popular. But you should know that it was designed to watch movies from your Android mobile device. For that reason you may not be able to stream Showbox effectively on your TV. The reason, we explain it to you in the next point.

Incompatible app for your Chromecast device version

The Showbox app is incompatible with the Chromecast device, does not have a support that allows the transfer of content from the app to the device. That is why you must find another external source so that the Cast functions on the platform and play the videos on your TV screen correctly.

Unstable internet

Another reason why Showbox cannot be streamed effectively is not having a good internet connection. Showbox is a platform that works with wifi and If your signal is unstable, you will hardly be able to enjoy a good transmission streaming content. Similarly, if you want to use the Chromecast device to project Showbox content. Since Chromecast works exclusively with an internet connection. That’s why you should make sure you have Wi-Fi and improve Chromecast’s internet connection speed.

How to fix the problem of not being able to cast Showbox on Chromecast?

If you’ve already set up your Showbox app with your Chromecast device but can’t see streaming content, this problem may have a solution and you may not need to take as many steps. The solution may not be complicated. Let’s see why.

New tools and functions are added to all applications and devices from time to time. But these improvements, sometimes may not be reflected automatically, so it is necessary to proceed to update our applications and devices. As in the case of Chromecast, it is essential that you keep it updated so that you can enjoy these new functions that allow you to correct possible device errors.

Chromecast generally updates automatically, but if you don’t get those updates, you’ll need to do it manually. And you can force the update through your computer, or you can also restart your device from Google Home to access its advance program. You enter Google home, then Device, go to settings and select Advancement program. That way you can receive future updates. You can easily update the Google Chromecast software to the latest version available.