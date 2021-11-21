Netflix is ​​one of the first and best streaming platforms from the actuality. All thanks to the fact that it allows its users to create several profiles and has a very varied content. Some like to put Netflix Vs. Blim to compete to see which is better in terms of content, but it is obvious that Netflix is ​​much better.

For many reasons, some people suddenly want to stop using the Netflix platform. If at this time this is what is happening to you, read on because we will show you shortly how to cancel a Netflix user, why it is important to cancel Netflix users when they are not used and other details.

Why should I care to cancel Netflix if I’m not using it?

When the Netflix online platform is not being used, it is important to cancel it, not because it can be hacked or anything like that, but because you will be spending money unnecessarily. Everyone activates Netflix’s automatic payment so that the service stays active every month.

If you are not using the Netflix account, it is important that you cancel it, so that you are not spending money unnecessarily. Maybe it is not calculating much, but suppose that for 4 months you don’t use your Netflix account and you have 4 months paying it. A Netflix account costs 8 dollars, 8 multiplied by 4 would be ’32’ dollars.

That amount of money was not used because you did not use the account even once and it could have been used for something else. Speaking directly, it is important that cancel your Netflix account that you don’t use, so you don’t waste your money.

How to cancel the Netflix user?

Canceling a Netflix account is very simple to tell the truth. This is something you can do from the official website of the platform, from the mobile application and of course also from a phone call. Now pay attention to how to cancel a Netflix account using any of these methods:

From the website

One of the easiest ways to cancel a Netflix account is from the official website and from the mobile phone app. See how this is done from the web:

Enter the page where accounts are canceled When entering that site, the web will ask you to log in, you just do it Finally, follow all the steps that the page gives you to cancel the Netflix streaming service

Entering the mobile application

Before you have seen how to cancel your Netflix account from the web and as you will notice it is something really easy. Now go how the account is canceled from the Netflix mobile app:

Go to the applications section of your mobile and open the app Once inside, log in if necessary Then, press the photo you have as your profile photo Of all the options that will be displayed, choose the one that says ‘Account’ Then, go on to look for another option which is called ‘Cancel subscription’ Finally, confirm the cancellation of the service and everything will be ready

Cancel by phone

It is important that you know that ‘Netflix’, the streaming platform, does not have technical support via telephone let you cancel your account. All the help you need for a problem with your Netflix account, you will have to look for it only on the website.

These are some of the problems for which information can be sought in the technical support platform provided by Netflix:

How long does it take for my Netflix username to not be entered?

You need to know that the moment you cancel your Netflix account, it will not be disabled immediately. You have to wait a certain amount of time for be able to stop enjoying the services of this platform. Netflix is ​​paid monthly, so if you canceled your account just in the middle of the month, you will have to wait until that month is over.

Once the month in which you canceled your Netflix account elapses, Netflix services they will no longer be at your disposal. However, in case you ever want to use Netflix again, you can request a new account.

Why was I charged for the full Netflix month if I canceled my user?

If you have canceled your account and it has been charged again, perhaps this is because configuration was not carried out. The only thing that can be done in these cases is to connect the device to a fast internet and carry out the cancellation of Netflix services again.